Jack Wilshere: Former Arsenal and England midfielder announces his retirement from professional football

Former Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 30.

The news comes just over 24 hours after the news that he had left Danish club AGF after less than five months and was now "considering his next step" in his career.

Wilshere became the Gunners' youngest league debutant when aged 16 and 256 days during 2008 after coming through the club's Academy.

The midfielder, who was hampered by a series of injuries, won the FA Cup twice in successive seasons with Arsenal in 2014 and 2015, before joining Bournemouth and then West Ham.

Wilshere returned to the Cherries on a short-term deal in January 2021 and also had a spell at Danish Superliga club AGF.

After making his first senior England appearance in 2010, Wilshere won 34 caps and was part of the 2014 World Cup squad.

"It has been an unbelievable journey filled with so many incredible moments and I feel privileged to have experienced all that I did during my career," Wilshere said in his retirement announcement on Twitter.

"From being the little boy kicking a ball around in the garden to captaining my beloved Arsenal and playing for my country at a World Cup. I have lived my dream.

"In truth it has been difficult to accept that my career has been slipping away in recent times due to reasons outside of my control whilst feeling that I have still had so much to give.

"Having played at the very highest level I have always held such huge ambitions within the game and if I am truthful, I did not envisage being in this position at times.

Wilshere's five best career moments That night against Barcelona – Arsenal were pitted against one of the best Barcelona sides of all-time, with a 19-year-old Wilshere tasked with coming up against Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta and Xavi. Against the nippy tiki taka football, Wilshere showed grit, trickery and an equal level of technical guile as Arsene Wenger’s side won 2-1 in one of the best nights in their recent history.

– Arsenal were pitted against one of the best Barcelona sides of all-time, with a 19-year-old Wilshere tasked with coming up against Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta and Xavi. Against the nippy tiki taka football, Wilshere showed grit, trickery and an equal level of technical guile as Arsene Wenger’s side won 2-1 in one of the best nights in their recent history. Goal of the season against Norwich – Wilshere didn’t score many across his career, but when he did it was special. His best in the Premier League was a beautiful one-touch team goal against Norwich in 2013, which saw him combine beautifully with Santi Cazorla and Olivier Giroud, which won goal of the season – an award he won a year later for a crashing effort against West Bromwich Albion.

– Wilshere didn’t score many across his career, but when he did it was special. His best in the Premier League was a beautiful one-touch team goal against Norwich in 2013, which saw him combine beautifully with Santi Cazorla and Olivier Giroud, which won goal of the season – an award he won a year later for a crashing effort against West Bromwich Albion. Dominating Brazil – Wilshere made his England debut in 2010 but had to wait three years to become a Three Lions regular. He was awarded man of the match against Brazil in 2013 to announce himself on the international stage, playing a major role in England’s opener in a 2-1 victory – the Three Lions’ first win over the Selecao in nearly a quarter of a century. The biggest indication he would be England’s future.

– Wilshere made his England debut in 2010 but had to wait three years to become a Three Lions regular. He was awarded man of the match against Brazil in 2013 to announce himself on the international stage, playing a major role in England’s opener in a 2-1 victory – the Three Lions’ first win over the Selecao in nearly a quarter of a century. The biggest indication he would be England’s future. Helping Arsenal win the FA Cup – it’s the second half of extra-time in the 2014 FA Cup final and Arsenal are locked in a 2-2 draw against Hull. Wilshere has been brought on in the brief Wembley interval and within four minutes, he plays a role in the winning goal. Wilshere’s incisive pass fell into the path of Yaya Sanogo, who played the ball into Olivier Giroud. The French forward’s flick found Aaron Ramsey in the box, who prodded home the winner. Wilshere’s intervention helped Arsenal end a run of nine years without a trophy, with the midfielder helping the Gunners to the same trophy a year later, also off the bench.

– it’s the second half of extra-time in the 2014 FA Cup final and Arsenal are locked in a 2-2 draw against Hull. Wilshere has been brought on in the brief Wembley interval and within four minutes, he plays a role in the winning goal. Wilshere’s incisive pass fell into the path of Yaya Sanogo, who played the ball into Olivier Giroud. The French forward’s flick found Aaron Ramsey in the box, who prodded home the winner. Wilshere’s intervention helped Arsenal end a run of nine years without a trophy, with the midfielder helping the Gunners to the same trophy a year later, also off the bench. Saving England vs Slovenia – The Three Lions were 1-0 down away to Slovenia in a Euro 2016 qualifier in June 2015, when Wilshere took the game by the scruff of the neck. The midfielder scored two epic long-range efforts to put England back in front, with Roy Hodgson’s side winning the vital contest 3-2.

"However, having had time to reflect and talk with those closest with me I know that now is the right time and despite the difficult moments, I look back on my career with great pride at what I have achieved.

"Playing at the very highest level with some of the best players in the world, winning FA Cups, captaining my club and representing my country were beyond my wildest dreams when I was a small boy growing up in Hitchin.

"I feel very fortunate to have had the career I've had, but none of it would have been possible if it wasn't for the love and support of so many people."

Wilshere paid tribute to former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger and his staff for giving the young midfielder a chance.

"Words will never do justice to the love and thanks I have for the Boss, Arsene, Pat Rice and Boro Primorac," Wilshere said.

"Without your belief, support and guidance from the very first day we met I wouldn't have been able to become part of the Arsenal family. I'm forever grateful to you all.

"To the best supporters on the planet, all of you Arsenal fans, thank you all from the bottom of my heart. To play for you all has been a privilege.

Jack Wilshere’s injury nightmare Ankle injury: November 2009 – 12 days – 4 games missed

Sprained ankle: July 2011 – 56 days – 10 games missed

Ankle surgery: September 2011 – 127 days – 25 games missed

Fatigue fracture: February 2012 – 104 days – 19 games missed

Knee surgery: May 2012 – 125 days – 6 games missed

Hairline crack in foot: March 2014 – 57 days – 11 games missed

Ankle injury: November 2014 – 90 days – 19 games missed

Hairline crack in fibula: August 2015 – 247 days – 47 games missed

Hairline crack in fibula: April 2017 – 112 days – 1 game missed

Ankle injury: September 2018 – 82 days – 11 games missed

Ankle surgery: December 2018 – 138 days – 22 games missed

Groin injury: October 2019 – 221 days – 22 games missed

Calf injury: September 2020 – 11 days – 4 games missed

"You've always made me feel supported and I hope I did you proud representing your club. I'll never forget how you always backed me and I'll forever be a Gooner."

Wilshere indicated he could look to remain involved in the game going forwards.

"I have enjoyed every moment of my career and it has been the journey of a lifetime," he said.

"Now is the right time to close this chapter, but I still have so much to give to the game and I am excited about what the future holds."

Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart replied to the same post on Instagram, writing: "Top player mate. Lots of love and luck for the future."

Robbie Keane responded: "Good luck mate for the future", while Declan Rice added: "Wilsh, love you brother. Honour to know you and get to play with you!"