Fantasy Premier League 2022/23: Gameweek 22 tips and advice from experts

In our latest column, Holly Shand and Sam from FPL Family discuss their FPL teams ahead of Gameweek 22, why they have decided to sell or buy certain players and discuss whether a Triple Captain should be played.

Time to Triple Captain Rashford?

Holly Shand: If you have the Triple Captain chip left then this is the best time to use it. Marcus Rashford is in form and has a great pair of home fixtures. The alternative is to save it for Erling Haaland in double Gameweek 23. The chip can be held for a double later in the season, but these bigger doubles will be better suited to the other chips and we could see more rotation around European cup competitions.

Sam from FPL Family: With the Triple Captain chip, I look for a few key factors: perfect fixtures, perfect form for the player, good team form, lack of rotation risk and a lack of injuries to the squad that could disrupt them. Marcus Rashford hits all of those. He's scored nine goals this season in the Premier League, seven have come at home, both his GW22 fixtures are at Old Trafford. He made an instant impact in the Carabao Cup and he is in the form of his career. I'll be handing him my triple captain's armband.

Or is Fernandes the better captain option?

Holly Shand: Of the two, I prefer Rashford who has the better underlying numbers, greater goal threat and he's potentially first-choice for spot-kicks, too. However, Bruno Fernandes has a great track record in double gameweeks, should be on more set-pieces with Christian Eriksen injured and provides a perfectly plausible differential alternative for those chasing ranks and mini-leagues.

Sam from FPL Family: Bruno is a differential, without handing him the armband at 9.7 per cent ownership. His form at Old Trafford isn't as good as it is on the road and, although he outscored Rashford in DGW20, I don't think he will this weekend.

Is it worth selling KDB for Bruno?

Holly Shand: It's a move that I'm looking to make this week. This double is very attractive and so having a double-up on the Manchester United attack seems vital. Kevin De Bruyne has a tough fixture this week and may not even be the best Manchester City midfielder to own right now, given the form of Riyad Mahrez. It's possible to reverse the transfer for City's double Gameweek 23 - if you have no other issues in your squad.

Sam from FPL Family: I would. Bruno has the benefit of two nice fixtures whereas KDB has a hard trip to Spurs. In addition, it means you can either bring KDB back for Bruno the week after, or maybe opt for a different City midfielder, who is in better form, such as Mahrez.

Who is the best Cancelo replacement?

Holly Shand: Luke Shaw is the obvious pick given the double this week. I also like the look of Fabian Schar to double up on the Newcastle United defence, who have kept six clean sheets in six. Arsenal have a double next week, with Gabriel carrying the most goal threat of their backline.

Sam from FPL Family: I have this very dilemma. If you don't have Shaw, then go for him. However, I do, and so I am looking to exploit next week's double by going to Gabriel, as he has the most attacking threat of the Arsenal defenders. I also like a differential punt on Benoit Badiashile, who has kept two clean sheets and picked up two bonus points since arriving at Chelsea.

Mitrovic - keep or sell?

Holly Shand: Sell for Eddie Nketiah - if you don't currently have three Arsenal players in your squad. Aleksander Mitrovic has been a frustrating hold in recent weeks but still has the potential to come good, so this one is more team-dependent. The optimal front line right now, though, is Haaland, Harry Kane and Nketiah.

Sam from FPL Family: I think it's time to sell. There are better options in those forward spots right now, especially in Nketiah, who plays twice in GW23. You could also go differential with Wilfried Gnonto for Leeds' double gameweek this time around.

Who is the best Deadline Day signing to target?

Holly Shand: I generally avoid players who are new to the Premier League until I've seen them in action, but Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk could be the exception to the rule, with great upcoming fixtures.

Sam from FPL Family: The Spurs fan in me was very excited to see the arrival of Pedro Porro. He has two goals and six assists in the league so far this season, as well as averaging 8.9 crosses per 90. Spurs love counterattacking football and he could be the perfect fit. One to watch at just £5m in FPL.