Declan Rice: Mikel Arteta and Jamie Carragher praise 'outstanding' Arsenal midfielder after Crystal Palace win

Mikel Arteta said Declan Rice "dominated the game" during Arsenal's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Monday Night Football, while Jamie Carragher described the £105m midfielder's performance as "outstanding".

Rice has made a positive impression following his club-record move from West Ham last month and produced a player-of-the-match display in the Gunners' narrow victory at Selhurst Park.

After starting on the left of a midfield diamond against Nottingham Forest last weekend, the 24-year-old began in a single pivot for Arsenal's trip across London and was key as his side defended with 10 players for the final 30 minutes to secure three points and a hard-fought clean sheet.

Image: GRAPHIC

As well as shielding the back four and retaining possession, the England international made several well-timed runs forward and should have had a first-half assist after setting Eddie Nketiah clear.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Arsenal's win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League

Speaking to Sky Sports about Rice's performance after the game, Arsenal boss Arteta said: "I thought he was fantastic. He really dominated the game."

Arteta added: "He bossed the midfield and dominated the game. He was very influential, both attacking and defending. Today he played a different position to last week because of what we expected from Palace and what we needed today, and I think he was really good."

Image: GRAPHIC

Sky Sports pundit Carragher enthused: "Declan Rice was the best player on the pitch.

"I actually like him in the role he played tonight more than popping up between the lines. His initial position was to start in that deeper position and drive forward from it. I think that is where he is at his best.

"He has talked about learning different things from the manager, playing further forward, maybe playing in pockets. I don't think it fully suits him but I really liked what I saw.

"It felt like everything went through him. He was in the centre of the pitch, he was getting the ball, he was switching play - a couple of great 50 to 60-yard passes.

"But also when he made that run, he slipped a little pass to Nketiah. He was the best player on the pitch. I thought he was outstanding."

Last season, Arsenal faltered in the final stretch as they were caught and passed by Man City, but Gary Neville believes Rice may prove a crucial difference this term following his summer acquisition.

"I think he will be an impact signing," said Neville. "Personality, character... l am thinking that with 10 matches to go and they hit that moment, if they hit that moment, again, he will be a big difference to Arsenal because l don't think he will be phased by it. He has played in some of the biggest games for England and he hasn't been phased by it.

"There are things he can do better: he has challenges in terms of goals. But personality, character, wanting to be out there, that fight and physicality, that is what he will bring to Arsenal."

Image: Rice had to readjust a contact lens in the first half at Selhurst Park but it did not affect his performance

Rice: I have learned so much

Talking exclusively to Sky Sports in July, Rice explained how he is "already seeing football in a completely different way" at Arsenal and reiterated that statement to the Monday Night Football panel after the match.

"Against Nottingham Forest we played a diamond in midfield and I was on the left of the diamond and tonight I was the single pivot so I dropped back one spot," Rice said.

"But in the last four weeks I have learned so much, I am learning different ways of playing the position, constantly on the move, learning how we build up, learning how we play as a team.

"I am really trying to test myself because to play for Arsenal, to play at the top level, you need to be one of the best and I am eager to keep learning and keep flourishing."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was delighted with his side's tense 1-0 win at Selhurst Park and described Rice's performance as 'fantastic'

Neville: Rice not yet in same category as Keane and Vieira

Speaking before kick-off at Selhurst Park, Neville said Rice cannot yet be compared to Premier League legends Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira.

"What I think he brings to Arsenal's midfield is power, personality and physicality," Neville said. "[Michael] Essien brought that to Chelsea. That, for me, would be a better example of what I see him as.

"Essien was a brilliant player, I thought he was outstanding, but he was the power in there for three or four years. Personally, I wouldn't put Rice in the category of Keane and Vieira.

"I just think they were so special and Declan isn't anywhere near that level yet. For me, £105m, you want goals and assists too. But that's the way the market has shifted."

Stream Premier League action on Sky Sports with NOW for just £26 a month for 12 months. Cancel anytime.