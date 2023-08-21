Crystal Palace 0-1 Arsenal: Martin Odegaard penalty secures win for Gunners as Takehiro Tomiyasu sees red

Arsenal overcame Takehiro Tomiyasu's second-half sending-off as Martin Odegaard's well-taken penalty was enough to secure a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Monday Night Football.

The Gunners made it two wins from two at the start of the new Premier League season at Selhurst Park, as Odegaard's 53rd-minute spot-kick proved the difference despite referee David Coote's decision to red-card Tomiyasu for two quick bookable offences (67).

It led to a period of sustained pressure on Aaron Ramsdale's goal late on with Tyrick Mitchell firing over but the hosts were unable to unlock Arsenal's stubborn defence as Mikel Arteta's men ground out a victory which moves them level on points with Brighton and Manchester City at the Premier League summit.

Palace drop to 11th place having failed to follow up their slender 1-0 victory at Sheffield United on the opening weekend of the season and not capitalised on the man advantage afforded to them by Coote's strict officiating to send off Tomiyasu for bringing down Jordan Ayew moments after being booked for time-wasting in taking a throw-in.

Arteta said of his team's performance: "I loved it. I absolutely loved it. It's a really difficult place to come. We played how we wanted to play 11 against 11, we dominated and created enough chances. We had two huge chances and normally he [Eddie Nketiah] puts them away but we never gave up.

"We continued playing the way we wanted to and Eddie earned us the right to go ahead with his action. Then we had to play the final half an hour with 10 men which is a context that we didn't prepare but we had to adapt and the players were fantastic as I don't think we gave anything away. I'm really happy."

Player ratings Crystal Palace: Johnstone (7), Ward (6), Andersen (6), Guehi (7), Mitchell (6), Lerma (6), Doucoure (7), Ayew (7), Eze (6), Schlupp (6), Edouard (6).



Subs: Ahamada (n/a), Rak-Sakyi (n/a).



Arsenal: Ramsdale (7), Tomiyasu (5), White (6), Saliba (8), Partey (7), Odegaard (8), Rice (8), Havertz (7), Saka (7), Nketiah (6), Martinelli (7).



Subs: Gabriel (6), Kiwior (n/a), Jorginho (6), Zinchenko (n/a).



Player of the match: Declan Rice.

How Gunners held on for victory

Arsenal claimed 39 points away from home last season - more than any other side - with their statement 2-0 win here at Selhurst Park on the opening night last August a sign of things to come.

But after the unconvincing victory over Nottingham Forest last weekend, there was further evidence in the opening exchanges on Monday night that Arteta's side haven't yet found their stride.

Team news Arsenal made one enforced change for their trip to Crystal Palace as Takehiro Tomiyasu replaced the injured Jurrien Timber.



Netherlands defender Timber is unlikely to play again this season after suffering a serious knee injury on his Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest last week.



Tomiyasu replaced him after 50 minutes of the 2-1 win and was named in the starting line-up at Selhurst Park, where new signing David Raya was among the substitutes.



Palace were unchanged from their opening day win at Sheffield United, where Odsonne Edouard hit the only goal of the game.

Ebere Eze fired into the gloves of Ramsdale and his next effort rebounded back into the path of Cheick Doucoure who drilled fiercely off target. Eddie Nketiah went to ground too easily after feeling contact from Joel Ward but Sam Johnstone was thankful to the woodwork moments later.

Bukayo Saka tigerishly dispossessed Jeff Schlupp to release Nketiah, but after holding off Joachim Andersen, the forward was denied by the foot of the post.

In the absence of Gabriel Jesus, the 24-year-old has the opportunity to show Arteta he can be Plan A - but a glaring miss before six minutes later when brilliantly found by Declan Rice underlined concerns over his precision in front of goal.

A sublime last-ditch challenge from William Saliba denied Ayew as Palace kept Arsenal on their toes, but the visitors ended the half turning the screw as Odegaard forced Johnstone to tip over before Gabriel Martinelli hooked a volley off target.

The visitors had nine shots, their most in the first half of a Premier League away game without scoring since Boxing Day 2019 - Arteta's first game in charge against Bournemouth.

Conversely, Palace managed just six touches in the Arsenal box - and as the pattern continued upon the restart, Arsenal converted their dominance into a lead nine minutes after the break. Martinelli's quick-thinking free-kick found Nketiah, who was wiped out by Johnstone.

There was a brief delay as VAR checked for a foul by Thomas Partey on Jefferson Lerma in the build-up but the contact was deemed to have been minimal.

Hodgson said: "From what I've seen from the video replay, there's a block. He couldn't get there due to the block, but obviously the referee and VAR didn't think it was enough to overturn it."

Odegaard coolly sent Johnstone the wrong way. Palace looked for an immediate response as Eze wastefully blazed a free-kick on the edge of the box over.

Arsenal had a degree of control but they gifted their opponents a route back into the contest as Tomiyasu - booked for taking too long at a throw-in - was shown a second yellow card for nudging Ayew. It was an extremely harsh call from Coote but in keeping with the no-nonsense approach seen so far this season.

Palace were next to feel aggrieved as Eze went down inside the area having initiated contact with Partey.

The pressure was now relentless on the Arsenal goal as seven additional minutes were indicated, and after Ramsdale failed to collect a cross from the right, Mitchell had the chance to be a Holmesdale End hero only to lash his shot over. With it went Palace's hopes of a late equaliser.

Arteta: We dominated the game

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta:

"The celebrations at the end showed how much we wanted it. And when you see the players on the bench, the way they want to come here and help the team, they were magnificent and they changed the dynamic of the game. I thank them so much because they really contributed to win the game.

"I was very impressed with the performance. This is what we want, to keep developing. It was really difficult, Palace are really good at frustrating you, at shifting across and being really good in transition. We didn't allow much of that. So we are growing, we are better."

Did you understand why Tomiyasu got sent off?

"I'm a really open person. I understand everything... The new rules are one thing, but we will adapt. Today we had to win it in this context, and we've done it."

Hodgson: Arsenal players have fought for it

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson:

"I thought we gave a very good account of ourselves, I thought the shape of the team was good, I thought the team discipline was very good as well, we worked very hard.

"When we had a chance to take the ascendancy when they went down to 10 men, I thought we took that opportunity and piled players forward and got the ball in and around their goal and their penalty area as many times as we possibly could.

"But of course we paid a price for the goal and the quick free-kick where we complain that the player who was going to defend that space was blocked off and could not get in there - but the referee and the VAR thought differently.

"I think it tells us the direction we need to get to, we need a little bit more help in terms of the forward areas.

"But we are working on that. I thought the Arsenal players have fought for it and they fought that extra yard, they gave it so much."

Player of the match - Declan Rice

Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football:

"I think Declan Rice has been the best player on the pitch.

"I actually like him in the role he played tonight more than popping up between the lines. His initial position was to start in that deeper position and drive forward from it. I think that is where he is at his best.

"He has talked about learning from the manager, playing further forward, maybe playing in pockets. I don't think it fully suits him but I really liked what I saw tonight.

"It felt like everything went through him. He was in the centre of the pitch, he was getting the ball, he was switching play - a couple of great 50 to 60 yard passes.

"But also when he made that run, he slipped a little pass to Nketiah. He was the best player on the pitch. I thought he was outstanding."

Arteta brings control in adverse conditions

Sky Sports' Ben Grounds at Selhurst Park:

Arteta stormed across the pitch at full-time to passionately celebrate with his supporters. There were big celebrations from the Spaniard and his coaching staff at the final whistle.

Arsenal have won their first two matches in successive Premier League seasons, after they had lost their first three in 2021/22. Back then, they may have gone under when faced with these adverse conditions. But, with Rice now in the side, they are growing in stature under their youthful manager.

Palace had rarely threatened before Tomiyasu saw red, but his dismissal provided last season's runners-up with another test in these early stages of the season.

Last weekend they withstood Nottingham Forest's late surge following Jurrien Timber's serious knee injury and this week, they again showed their battling qualities to dig deep with 10 men when again not at their scintillating best.

Manchester City have a target on their backs as the treble holders, but Arsenal have the challenge of facing regular London derbies throughout the season. They have now won 11 of their last 13 encounters in the capital, drawing the other two. Such maturity to withstand pressurised situations will encourage Arteta that his players can go close again this time around.

Opta stats - Arsenal join 200 club

Tonight was Arsenal's 200th Premier League away clean sheet, becoming only the third side to do so after Manchester United (205) and Chelsea (204). Under Mikel Arteta, they've kept a clean sheet in 28 of their 68 away games (41%), only under Bruce Rioch do they have a better Premier League record (8/19 - 42% - min. five games).

Arsenal have now recorded successive away league wins over Crystal Palace for the first time since a run of three wins between October 2013 and August 2015, while the Gunners are now unbeaten in 13 successive London derbies in the competition (W11 D2).

Martin Ødegaard took and scored his first penalty in a league game since doing so for Vitesse against De Graafschap in the Eredivise in May 2019. Indeed, since the start of last season, he's just the third player to score at least 10 Premier League goals away from home after Erling Haaland and Harry Kane (both 16).

This was Roy Hodgson's first league defeat at Selhurst Park since returning in April (P5 W3 D2 before today), while they've only won their first home league game of the season once in 11 Premier League seasons since 2013-14 (W1 D2 L8).

Crystal Palace's next game is away to Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday - kick-off 3pm.

The Eagles then travel to Plymouth in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday August 29 - kick-off 7.45pm.

Arsenal are next in action on Saturday when they host Fulham in the Premier League - kick-off 3pm.

The Gunners then take on Manchester United at the Emirates on Sunday September 3, live on Sky Sports - kick-off 4.30pm.

