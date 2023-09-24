Declan Rice: Mikel Arteta reveals Arsenal midfielder has suffered back injury as Gunners' problems mount

Mikel Arteta has confirmed Declan Rice suffered a back injury during the North London derby draw with Tottenham as Arsenal's injury problems continue to mount.

Rice's half-time replacement, Jorginho, was at fault for Spurs' equaliser in a pulsating 2-2 draw at the Emirates.

"He had a back injury," Arteta said of Rice. "He was really uncomfortable during the match, we had to take him out.

"We have to assess him. It's strange for someone like him to come off."

Already missing Jurrien Timber to a long-term knee problem, Arsenal are also currently without Thomas Partey and had lost Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli to injuries this week before Rice was forced to withdraw.

"Today, we missed five big players. We gave an opportunity to everyone, we have games every three injuries now," added Arteta.

Arsenal, who are now four points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League table, travel to Brentford in midweek for a Carabao Cup tie before playing at Bournemouth next week. After a Champions League game at Lens, their final match before the international break will be a clash with City at the Emirates.

"We feel like we lost two points," said Arteta. "We conceded two really, really poor goals. But mistakes are part of football, you have to live with it."

For his part, Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou was delighted with his side after Heung-Min Son twice hit back to earn a point.

"Real pleased," he said. "They're a top side, a tough place to come.

"The character, the belief the team showed, it's the team we want to be. They kept persevering and persevering.

"There's a will and desire to become the team we want to be which is making sure you're disciplined and buying into the team values."

But Postecoglou expressed his frustration with the decision to penalise Cristian Romero's perceived handball for Bukayo Sako's spot-kick.

"Not much went our way today with an unlucky own goal and an unlucky penalty," he said.

"I think any clarity would be good. I have no idea what the rule is. I've seen all sorts of handballs given and not given."