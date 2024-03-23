Arsenal keeping tabs on Morgan Gibbs-White - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

DAILY STAR ON SUNDAY

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Morgan Gibbs-White as Nottingham Forest weigh up cashing in on their star man.

Barcelona believe they can pick up Manchester City's full-back Joao Cancelo for as little as £20m in the summer.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold is a £75m target for Real Madrid.

Roberto De Zerbi is emerging as the top alternative to Xabi Alonso as Liverpool's next manager.

Mercedes are pursuing Fernando Alonso to replace Lewis Hamilton, according to reports.

Sheffield United face having to pay back £10m pumped into the club by a Nigerian businessman who failed to buy the Premier League strugglers last year.

Atletico Madrid have been left stunned by Manchester United's "outrageous" asking price for Mason Greenwood, according to reports.

SUNDAY MIRROR

A plan to float Etihad Airways on the stock exchange could be good news for Manchester City in their bid to beat the 115 Premier League charges hanging over the club.

Mercedes supremo Toto Wolff is ready to swoop if he thinks there is even the slightest chance of Max Verstappen quitting Red Bull.

Real Madrid have put a host of Premier League teams on red alert - with Brazilian winger Rodrygo potentially up for sale.

Italian clubs have turned attention to the Championship in a bid to find the next Jude Bellingham.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Manchester United have reportedly identified nine potential candidates to replace manager Erik ten Hag.

Image: Erik ten Hag remains under pressure to keep his job at Man Utd

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has insisted that the club do not need to sell any of their stars despite their financial issues.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

England's 2026 World Cup kit will be subject to a new Football Association vetting process amid the backlash to the multicoloured St George Cross on their jersey for this summer's European Championship.

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here.