Arsenal 2-0 Wolves: Mikel Arteta's side are showing the willigness and intensity to mount a Premier League title charge

David Raya was player of the match, Bukayo Saka scored the result-sealing goal and Declan Rice was his usual, industrious self.

All three Arsenal players were on international duty for the Euro 2024 final just 34 days ago but the trio were making a difference at both ends of the pitch for Arsenal - and their title bid is off to a positive start once again.

All the while, Man City will not have Rodri for their opener against Chelsea on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, due to injury, while Phil Foden and Kyle Walker will go into the game without any pre-season minutes. Saka, Rice and Raya now have three games under their belt since the Euros final.

"I'm not surprised," said Mikel Arteta after the game, when asked about his players' mentality to get back from international duty early. "That was their mentality straight away after [the Euros final], they said: 'I'm gonna be ready for the first game.'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was full of praise for Bukayo Saka as he scored and provided an assist in his side's opening 2-0 Premier League win over Wolves

"I spoke to them after the summer and tried to arrange a plan. They wanted to come back and be here early. They were already getting prepared when they were on holidays.

"This is the mentality that we need. If players are doing that compromise it will grow around the team and they will step up the level."

It is not the only example of the mentality stepping up a level at Arsenal this summer. Arteta brought a group of players not involved at the Euros or the Copa America to Marbella for a pre-pre-season camp, in a bid to get a head start on the campaign and the title race.

Image: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had his side back for pre-pre-season and his side are showing a real willingness to go for the title again

And in their last three matches at the Emirates since coming back from the United States tour, that desire to get going again quickly has translated onto the pitch.

In their 4-1 friendly win over Bayer Leverkusen, Arsenal went 2-0 up in 10 minutes - scoring twice in a minute - through pressing the German champions high and showing that desire. They blew Lyon away four days later in similar fashion, going 2-0 up in 26 minutes and not giving the French side a sniff.

Against Wolves on Saturday, the Gunners pressed their opponents into submission to the point the visitors had to give Arteta's side a "really aggressive, really intense" lead, according to the Arsenal boss.

"What I've seen is the willingness. Whether we're gonna do it [win the league] or not, we'll have to show it every day in how we play and the results that we take away," he added.

It created a cauldron at the Emirates, which is being noticed from outside the Arsenal bubble. "Everybody knows that these Arsenal fans are smelling another title charge and potentially their first title in a good few years, said Wolves manager Gary O'Neil. "This is an intimidating place."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Premier League match between Arsenal and Wolves

And of course, Pep Guardiola will get his squad in order. Foden, Rodri and Walker will get the minutes they need and the notion of even doubting the only Premier League side to win four titles in a row may look foolish.

But Arsenal have that added spark of heartache over the last two years, particularly the agonising loss of the title on the final day of last season. Now they have a willingness like never before, best shown by Arteta's busy players getting back at it this season. This is an early indication of the Arsenal we're about to see this season. They do not need a title, they want it, badly.

City boss Guardiola said at the back end of last season that they received a message from Arsenal that they would go again for years to come.

The champions have got another message: Arsenal are ready for the season, now what are City made of?

Chelsea

Manchester City Sunday 18th August 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

How will Man City respond to Arsenal's opening day win? The champions travel to Chelsea live on Sky Sports on Sunday; kick-off 4.30pm.

And watch Arsenal's next Premier League game away at Aston Villa live on Sky Sports on Saturday August 24; kick-off 5.30pm