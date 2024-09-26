Essential Football Podcast: Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd rated after one month of the Premier League season

After a month of action, which Premier League teams have impressed, where are alarm bells ringing and which players deserve early-season appreciation?

Peter Smith is joined by fellow Sky Sports journalists Sam Blitz and Richard Morgan to assess the campaign so far - and predict what comes next!

Essential Football brings you extended interviews with some of the biggest names in football. Plus, there's in-depth analysis of the game's latest talking points from Sky Sports' football journalists, including Essential Questions - debating the biggest issues in the Premier League and beyond.

Spotify Spotify , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spotify cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spotify cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spotify cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Subscribe today and make sure you don’t miss an episode of Essential Football.

Subscribe now on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify