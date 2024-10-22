 Skip to content

William Saliba: Arsenal will not appeal centre-back's red card at Bournemouth and he will miss home game vs Liverpool

William Saliba was dismissed in Arsenal's 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth on Saturday for the denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity; a red card for this offence results in a one-match ban; watch Arsenal vs Liverpool live on Sky Sports this Sunday from 4pm; kick-off 4.30pm

Tuesday 22 October 2024

William Saliba walks off the pitch after being shown a red card
Image: Arsenal's William Saliba was shown a straight red card for the denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity

Arsenal will not appeal William Saliba's red-card decision at Bournemouth, meaning he will miss the Gunners' game with Liverpool this weekend.

The French defender was shown a straight red card for the denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity during the first half of Arsenal's 2-0 defeat by the Cherries.

Saliba pulled down Evanilson around the halfway line and was originally shown a yellow card by referee Rob Jones.

Jamie Carragher says Arsenal's red card count has got to stop if they want to close the gap to Manchester City and win the Premier League

The yellow card was then upgraded to a red after VAR Jared Gillett recommended Jones review the decision on-field.

Saliba's red card followed sendings off for Leandro Trossard against Manchester City and Declan Rice against Brighton. No other Premier League side has been shown more than two red cards this season.

A red card for the denial of a goalscoring opportunity results in a one-match ban.

Jamie Redknapp and Theo Walcott talk through Saliba's red card against Bournemouth

More to follow.

