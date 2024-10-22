William Saliba: Arsenal will not appeal centre-back's red card at Bournemouth and he will miss home game vs Liverpool

Arsenal will not appeal William Saliba's red-card decision at Bournemouth, meaning he will miss the Gunners' game with Liverpool this weekend.

The French defender was shown a straight red card for the denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity during the first half of Arsenal's 2-0 defeat by the Cherries.

Saliba pulled down Evanilson around the halfway line and was originally shown a yellow card by referee Rob Jones.

The yellow card was then upgraded to a red after VAR Jared Gillett recommended Jones review the decision on-field.

Saliba's red card followed sendings off for Leandro Trossard against Manchester City and Declan Rice against Brighton. No other Premier League side has been shown more than two red cards this season.

A red card for the denial of a goalscoring opportunity results in a one-match ban.

More to follow.