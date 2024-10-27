Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool: Mikel Arteta's side move five points behind Manchester City but show mettle in Premier League title race

Earlier in the week, Mikel Arteta promised his Arsenal team would be flying for Sunday's game with Liverpool. Nine minutes in and his prediction proved correct.

Bukayo Saka crashing in a finish at the near post 48 hours after not being pictured in training and seemingly out of this game summarised the bouncebackability Arsenal possess - and it makes them a real force in this title race.

Nine games in, Arsenal have been in so many challenging scenarios this season but barring Saturday's defeat to Bournemouth, they have shown plenty of resolve. "Circumstances are making us better," said Arteta after this latest example of resilience.

Down to 10 men and being dominated against a solid Brighton side, but they still walk away with a point. Same again away at Manchester City and they're 10 seconds away from three points.

On Sunday, Arsenal were hit again with a blow when, after doing well to lead Liverpool, Gabriel came off with an injury. It sucked the life out of the stadium as the home fans watched on with Thomas Partey, Ben White, Jakub Kiwior and teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly against one of the most potent attacks in the division.

It was the latest in a string of injuries that have threatened to derail this Arsenal team. Martin Odegaard has been one of the biggest injury blows and coupled with Saka's recent injury, it removed the two biggest chance-creators in the Premier League since the start of last season.

Yet on Sunday - with Saka not at 100 per cent and no Odegaard - Arsenal forced Liverpool to concede two goals in the first half for the first time in 2024.

The same goes further back the pitch. White was needed at centre-back and Jurrien Timber had to stop Mohamed Salah on the left, so Partey was on the right - just days after struggling in that same position in the second half of the Shakhtar Donetsk game.

The Ghanaian midfielder proved those who doubted he could compete with Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, winning 13 duels overall - nearly twice as many as anyone else on the pitch.

And on top of that and the Gabriel blow, when Timber had to come off again, Arteta brought Lewis-Skelly on - making it cameos in the dying embers of the game away at City and Liverpool for the 18-year-old this season. A reminder Arsenal did not lose either game.

"I see the team and I have no doubts," said Arteta on Sunday evening. "We needed to get the points [against Liverpool] to make a reflection of where we are and where we want to be. We couldn't do it - but for sure we are there.

"It's what it is. We had five injuries in the back line. We have to adapt to it and we will continue to adapt."

The reason why Arsenal can be this resolute is because of the way Arteta has moulded this squad. Versatile players in different positions make it nearly impossible for opposition managers to prepare.

"This team can play in so many different set-ups," said Liverpool manager Arne Slot. "They always play 4-3-3 but they can play 40 different set-ups. You cannot tell your players 40 different options."

And then there is the constant strive for marginal gains. Arsenal scored their 27th goal from a set-piece since the start of last season, no side is even close to that level.

The so-called 'dark arts' were on show as well on Sunday, with Slot complaining about how many times Arsenal players went to ground, with the Liverpool manager booked for his protestations.

Continuing to adapt, as Arteta said above, is vital for Arsenal in the next few weeks. After a Carabao Cup last-16 match at Preston in midweek, Arsenal's schedule turns to Newcastle, Inter Milan and Chelsea - all away.

And of course, there are still doubts over Arsenal's credentials. They already sit five points behind leaders City and, as Roy Keane mentioned, conceding late against City and Liverpool could also be interpreted as a sign of frailty.

"Arsenal haven't started as perfectly in terms of form, not playing anywhere near their best," added Gary Neville, who knows one or two things about a title race.

"But that's not a bad thing I always used to worry about teams that started off like a house on fire. You want to be hitting your full pace coming into February, March, April, May - that's where you really want to be strong.

"At this moment in time Arsenal are in a decent position. They've had some challenges in the first part of the season with injuries and discipline.

"If they can get through it and still remain intact then it's not a bad place to be."