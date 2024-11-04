Edu: Arsenal sporting director to leave club with Gunners surprised by his decision

Arsenal sporting director Edu has decided to leave the club.

The Brazilian's exit comes amid interest in him for a role with Evangelos Marinakis' group of clubs.

Those currently include Nottingham Forest, Olympiacos and Rio Ave - and, in the future, potentially a fourth club they are looking to buy in Europe.

However, it is unclear yet whether Edu has agreed to join the group.

Sky Sports News understands Edu's decision has taken Arsenal by surprise.

The sporting director had been away in Brazil on personal matters and arrived back late last week.

The 46-year-old shares a strong bond with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, with whom he has rebuilt Arsenal into title contenders.

In September, when the manager signed a new contract, Edu had outlined their new long-term ambitions. There had been no signs he was considering leaving his role.

Edu joined Arsenal as technical director in July 2019 before becoming the club's first-ever sporting director in November 2022.

The former Gunners midfielder has been responsible for the signings of Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice, while he helped offload the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil.

Since Edu arrived at the club, Arsenal have spent £867m - only Chelsea and Manchester United have spent more in that period - and have won the FA Cup, while finishing as runners-up in the last two Premier League seasons.

'Edu wants more power amid Arsenal reshuffle'

Miguel Delaney, The Independent's chief football writer, told Sky Sports News:

"There have been a few hints about, not necessarily a power struggle at Arsenal, but a reshuffle in the dynamics and people are speculating about whether that has influenced that decision.

"I think part of it is Edu wanting more power somewhere and the Marinakis group are willing to offer it to him."

On how will it affect Arteta: "I'm not sure it will too much given these dynamics at Arsenal shifting.

"I also think Arteta has risen from head coach to full-time manager now with much more control and influence over signings.

"But it has been relatively abrupt in terms of how quickly Edu's exit has happened and Arsenal will want to get their succession right."