Mikel Arteta: Arsenal boss welcomes Stoke set-piece comparisons and says Gunners want to be 'kings of everything'

Mikel Arteta insists he is flattered by comparisons to Stoke City over Arsenal's set-piece prowess and says the Gunners are aiming to become the best in all areas of the game.

Jurrien Timber and William Saliba scored from corners in the 2-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday to take Arsenal's goal tally from corners to 22 since the start of last season.

It is the highest total among Premier League sides and Arsenal are also top for set-piece goals this season, with eight. Their dead-ball exploits have seen them dubbed 'corner kings'.

"We want to be the kings of everything," said Arteta ahead of Arsenal's trip to Fulham, live on Sky Sports on Super Sunday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Premier League match between Arsenal and Man Utd

"On set-pieces, the best in the world. High press, the best in the world. Attacking open spaces, the best in the world. We want to have the best atmosphere in the stadium and be the best at everything.

"Before, it was about us not scoring enough, being soft defending, not having [the right] mentality, not being physical enough, and not challenging the top teams. Twenty-two, 17, 20 years without winning away from home in big matches.

"We want to be the best at everything. We want to have the best academy, the best individual development for players. The best of the best. Recruit the best players and the best coaches.

"That's the objective. If not, we have to go and do something else."

Former Manchester United and Tottenham striker Dimitar Berbatov jokingly compared Arsenal to Tony Pulis' Stoke side in the wake of their win over Manchester United.

"I understood very well what Berbatov said," added Arteta. "It was in the best possible way. We will take it as a big compliment, 100 per cent."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Paul Merson reflects on Arsenal's comfortable 2-0 victory over Man Utd and insists the Gunners can challenge for the title - on one condition

There was further scrutiny from Sky Sports' Gary Neville, who described Arsenal's set-piece coach Nicolas Jover as "the most annoying bloke in football" on The Overlap.

"We take it as a compliment and fuel to be better, because we are not perfect, at all, even in that department," said Arteta.

"Defending set-pieces [against Man Utd], we conceded three chances from that kind of situation.

"There is a lot to improve and the margins are always there for us to explore and try to get better.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Marcus Rashford loses the ball to concede a corner that proves costly as Arsenal score from the resulting set-piece

"Last year, we were the team in the history of this club to score the most goals. We want more.

"We have more margins and we can do things better. The defence, exactly the same. Environment, the same thing.

"We are going to try to improve it all."

Arteta was tight-lipped on the availability of defenders Gabriel Magalhaes and Riccardo Calafiori for the trip to Craven Cottage after the pair sat out the win over Manchester United.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' James Green and Peter Smith reflect on Arsenal's home victory over Manchester United and whether their set-piece magic will help them win the title

"We have to [monitor] a few players," he said. "We have another training session tomorrow (Saturday) so we will see how everybody is for Sunday.

"Without seeing tomorrow's session, it's very difficult to say. Calafiori the same. It depends how they evolve in the next few days."

Fulham

Arsenal Sunday 8th December 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

He did, however, confirm the club hope to agree new contracts for members of his coaching staff, including assistant Albert Stuivenberg.

"We all try to do it at the same time," he said. "It's difficult because it's always four or five people who have to commit at the same time, but I am so happy with them.

"I value them at the highest level and we want to continue together so hopefully it will be resolved very soon."

Watch Fulham vs Arsenal on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm on Super Sunday; kick-off 2pm