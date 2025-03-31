Bukayo Saka: Arsenal forward 'ready to go' after injury and could start against Fulham, says Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have received a "massive boost" with Bukayo Saka fit and available to start when Arsenal face Fulham in the Premier League on Tuesday, says Mikel Arteta.

The 23-year-old has not featured since tearing his hamstring in December but Arsenal boss Arteta says he is "ready to go" against Fulham having rejoined full training.

"Bukayo is ready to go," said Arteta.

"The careful things are already done, so now it's about putting him on the grass in the right moments, but he is pushing because he really wants it."

Saka underwent surgery on his hamstring after the injury, suffered during the 5-1 win over Crystal Palace on December 21, but Arteta is confident about throwing him back in.

"We have respected the time-frame, we have done everything," he said. "We had to hold him back even, so now he is ready to go."

Asked if he could start against Marco Silva's side, Arteta added: "Yeah, yeah."

Saka's return comes as Arsenal, 12 points behind leaders Liverpool in second place, gear up for their final nine Premier League games of the season and a Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.

"He is another massive weapon," added Arteta. "We know the impact he has had on the team and how important his role and his contribution is to our success, so it's great to have him back.

"It's the energy he transmits, that he has missed the thing that he loves the most in his life, which is to be around the team, to play, to train and compete at the highest level.

"The fact he is able to come in the most important part of the season is a massive boost for him and to the team as well.

"You haven't played for three months but you played for the last 48. Three in 48 is a very small percentage.

"I haven't done the housekeeping duties for a week but I've done them for 10 years, so I know what to do, I know how to maintain it. The habit is there, so don't think about that."

Arteta confirmed Riccardo Calafiori is facing "weeks" out with a knee injury suffered on international duty with Italy, but Jurrien Timber is available having recovered from a bout of illness.

Arteta: Berta is going to make a big impact

Arteta also welcomed the arrival of new sporting director Andrea Berta, describing the former Atletico Madrid chief as a "big addition" with a "clear vision" of he can help Arsenal achieve their ambitions of winning major trophies.

"I think he' is a big addition to the club and the team, a team that is already formed with a lot of great people," he said.

"We had Rich [managing director Richard Garlick] leading it but as well James [director of football operations James King] and Jason [deputy sporting director Jason Ayto], with a lot of people at the club who have been doing good work.

"It's now about building chemistry and I believe Josh [Kroenke] has been fully involved in the process as well so we are all really excited to have him."

Arteta has been impressed by Berta's winning mentality and says the Italian, 53, who spent 12 years at Atletico, helping the club build a trophy-winning team, turned down offers from elsewhere.

"The words that come out straight away are always 'winning', 'improving' and 'demanding'. He is a very honest and straight-forward person. He has a very clear vision for what he wants to do.

"He was so willing to join us, which is a very positive thing as well because he had many other possibilities and he has chosen to come to us.

"Now it's about us giving him the support and all the understanding straight away, and for him to do what he has already done for many years at the highest level, which has been very impressive."

Arteta continued: "He is someone who is going to impact the club. He has got that experience. He has got the personality and charisma and his drive and will to win is going to be very contagious.

"This is installed in the football club from the top because it's something we want to achieve, so to have people with this expertise who have already done it is very helpful.

"We were all involved. What I liked the most is how much he wanted to come to the club. He was really attracted and excited. And then the way he believes he can help us achieve what we want."

Analysis: Arteta's Saka revelation and a Berta introduction

Sky Sports News reporter James Savundra:

As journalists, we've become accustomed to Mikel Arteta keeping his cards close to his chest - especially when it comes the availability of his players. So it was a welcome surprise for the Arsenal boss to be so bullish and upfront when it came to the return of Saka.

Such is his impact on this Arsenal side that he still leads the way when it comes to combined goals and assists for the club this season despite missing more than three months of football. So perhaps you can understand why Arteta couldn't contain his excitement as he welcomes the return of his star man.

The other big talking point surrounds the club's appointment of Berta as sporting director. The Italian briefly introduced himself to the media ahead of Arteta's press conference, when he admitted he preferred not to speak too much!

Berta preferred to focus on doing his job behind the scenes rather than in front of the cameras during his successful 12 years at Atletico Madrid.

Arteta admitted he was involved in the recruitment process that saw the club find the replacement for Edu - who departed in November - and spoke of the skills, contacts and vision that Berta will bring to the role.

The task now for the pair is to build chemistry ahead of what will undoubtedly be a big summer for the club, where the search for a striker will surely be the main target.