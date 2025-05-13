Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta to have at least £100m to spend in summer window for Martin Zubimendi and new striker

Arsenal have at least £100m to spend on transfers this summer, plus any funds raised from player sales.

The Premier League club are planning on refreshing their squad to generate further funds to invest in new signings.

Arsenal are in a very healthy position regarding the Premier League's Profitability & Sustainability Rules (PSR) and they have money to spend in the next transfer window.

Arsenal are confident of signing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi and are set to pay his £50.5m (€60m) release clause as soon as the season ends.

Arsenal will also sign a striker this summer, but they have not yet narrowed down their options to one name.

New sporting director Andrea Berta has been very impressed with Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres but RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko also remains a target.

Sesko is valued at more than £67.3m (€80m), while Gyokeres has an £84.1m (€100m) release clause, but Sky Sports News understands Sporting would be willing to let him go for about £67.3m (€80m).

Both players would expect to be paid in the region of £200,000 a week as a leading forward at a top Premier League club.

Arsenal are also one of the clubs that are interested in paying the £50m release clause to sign Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen.

Arsenal and Liverpool are the front-runners to sign Huijsen, reports Sky Germany.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich remain interested in the player, although the Bundesliga club would need to sell players in order to fund a potential move, and a decision on his future is expected soon.

The Bavarian club will focus on the signing of Jonathan Tah as a free agent after his departure from Bayer Leverkusen at the end of his contract.

Huijsen's release clause of £50m can be paid in three instalments.

Should Arteta be under pressure?

Sky Sports' Gary Neville:

"It's a great achievement, in 2025, to not win a trophy for five years and still be the manager at a top club that isn't under pressure - from us, from anybody in the football community or even anyone in the Arsenal fanbase.

"That's an incredible achievement because we thought those days were gone whereby you can have this type of patience being afforded to you.

"I think it's a good thing: normally with five years without a trophy you'd ordinarily see a manager be under pressure. That's significant in that fact you think there is progression.

"I'm glad that on Friday Mikel Arteta said in his press conference that they had gone backwards in the Premier League. Because they tickled our backs a little bit with the Champions League and it took the heat off them in how bad they've been in the Premier League.

"They're 13 to 14 points worse off than when they were last season and the season before."