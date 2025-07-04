Takehiro Tomiyasu: Defender leaves Arsenal after contract mutually terminated with Japan international still out with knee injury

Takehiro Tomiyasu and Arsenal have mutually agreed to terminate his contract, with the Japan international continuing to recover from a long-term knee injury.

The defender, who made 84 appearances for the Gunners after signing from Bologna in 2021, still had a year left on his contract, with the option for a further year to be added on.

However, he was restricted to just six minutes of action last season and is not expected to be able to play until later this year due to his injury issue.

An Arsenal statement read: "Unfortunately, injuries have limited Tomi's time on the pitch in the past two seasons, with the defender making just one substitute appearance last season. It was therefore mutually agreed to end Tomi's contract in order for him to start a new chapter in his career."

Valencia open to selling Arsenal target Mosquera

Valencia are now open to selling Arsenal target Cristhian Mosquera as long as he joins a Champions League club.

The LaLiga club had wanted the 21-year-old to stay and sign a new deal until the interest in the defender emerged from the Gunners.

Valencia are understood to value the centre-back in the region of £25m (€30m).

Sky Sports News reported last week the Gunners had opened talks over Mosquera.

Sky in Germany reported he had also been of interest to RB Leipzig but was ultimately deemed too expensive for them.