Arsenal transfer news: Noni Madueke, Rodrygo, Eberechi Eze, Viktor Gyokeres latest

Arsenal are aiming to sign attacking reinforcements with Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze, Rodrygo and Viktor Gyokeres all transfer targets. Sky Sports News' Lyall Thomas provides the latest...

Why are Arsenal interested in Madueke?

Arsenal have been looking for a left-winger who can also play on the right and they believe Noni Madueke fits that profile.

There are understandable concerns among fans given Madueke's preferred side is the right which, of course, is where Bukayo Saka plays.

Madueke only played seven times on the left for Chelsea last season, compared to 33 games on the right, although Enzo Maresca used him on that side in four of their last five Premier League games.

What about Rodrygo?

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo is the other top target Arsenal have for that position. It appears unlikely they are going to sign both players, but it is unclear at this stage which deal the club are prioritising.

Rodrygo would certainly be the more exciting signing given his profile and pedigree, being a two-time Champions League winner.

Reports in Spain indicate he is valued at around £69m (€80m) which is likely to be a lot more than Chelsea demand for Madueke.

Rodrygo's future at Real Madrid is up in the air under new boss Xabi Alonso, who has given him a limited role at the Club World Cup. The Brazil forward has not started a match since their opener against Al Hilal.

The 24-year-old has become known for being a right-winger at Real Madrid, but his preferred position is on the left, which would suit Arsenal's needs.

Would Arsenal still want Eze if they sign Gyokeres or Rodrygo?

Sky Sports News has been told Arsenal's pursuit of Eberechi Eze, if they decide to formalise their interest, is independent of their other attacking targets. That is an exciting prospect for Arsenal fans.

Thus far, there has been no contact with Crystal Palace for Eze, who has a release clause of £60m that could rise with add-ons.

Arsenal view Eze as a No 10 who has a different profile to their captain Martin Odegaard. The England playmaker is seen as a direct option who can deliver goals from that position whereas Odegaard is a player who excels at creating for others.

Eze scored 14 goals compared to Odegaard's six last season across all competitions.

But could Spurs win for the race for Eze?

Spurs have also expressed an interest in Eze this summer, but as it stands their focus is on other targets as they pursue a deal for Mohammed Kudus at West Ham.

The release clause ensures there will be no bidding war for Eze. The key aspect of this deal will be convincing the player of the project. Sky Sports News understands Eze is open to joining Arsenal.

The 27-year-old has ambitions of playing in the Champions League which likely narrows Arsenal's potential competition to just four other teams. There is no certainty, however, that Eze will leave Crystal Palace.

The incentive of a season in Europe with Palace, dependent on UEFA's judgment, is a strong argument the south London club can make to try and convince their star man to stay for another season.

With two years left on his deal, though, this might be the last summer Palace can insist interested clubs pay his release clause in full.

What would these signings mean for Trossard and Martinelli?

If Arsenal were to sign Gyokeres, Eze and one of Madueke or Rodrygo then there would certainly be a lot of competition for places at the Emirates and a big outlay on arrivals.

The need for strength in depth was made clear to Mikel Arteta and Arsenal last season when injuries derailed their season, but this number of new signings would likely leave one of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli with a very diminished role.

Oleksandr Zinchenko faces an uncertain future and according to Sky in Italy, is of interest to AC Milan as a replacement for Theo Hernandez.

It is one to keep an eye on, though it will likely be dependent on how Arsenal get on with the rest of their business. There has already been noise about their potential exits, but it is nothing concrete at this stage.

Where do Arsenal stand with PSR?

Arsenal have plenty of room for manoeuvre in terms of the Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) this summer but if they get all of those signings over the line there may well be a desire to make some sales to balance the books a bit.

As with all clubs, Arsenal are conscious of staying in line with the financial rules.

