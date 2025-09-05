Alessia Russo transfer news: Arsenal striker signs new long-term contract with Women's Super League club

Alessia Russo has signed a new long-term contract at Arsenal.

Last season's Golden Boot winner made the switch from Manchester United to the Gunners in July 2023.

She has since scored 36 goals in 72 appearances, winning the League Cup in 2024 and the Champions League last season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at Alessia Russo's best goals from the Women's Super League 24/25 season!

"Arsenal feels like home," said Russo. "This is such a special club and it has felt that way to me from the moment I joined two years ago. Playing for Arsenal is an honour and has pushed me to develop and grow as a player, and I feel empowered with this badge on my chest.

"I'm so proud of everything we've achieved together as a club, with our supporters driving us forward. But I'm still so hungry for more success, and I know that's shared by everyone here at the club. I can't wait to get started this season, starting with this Saturday at Emirates Stadium."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Ruby Malone analyses Arsenal's impressive forward options going into the new WSL

Head coach Renee Slegers added: "Alessia is a really important part of our group and I'm so pleased that she has signed a new deal here.

"As a striker, Alessia's goals often take the spotlight - but she brings so much more to our group. She's a selfless player, working so hard for the team, and she also contributes so much to our team culture. I'm looking forward to striving for more together."

She was also part of the Lionesses successful defence of their Euros title last summer, scoring in the final against Spain.

She has also been nominated for the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Russo says she's really proud to be named the Football Writers' Association Women's Footballer of the Year

As part of Sky's new bumper rights partnership with the Women's Super League, Sky Sports will broadcast 118 matches from the WSL every season, up more than three times from the number of games previously shown with 78 fixtures shown exclusively.

Sky Sports will celebrate a landmark WSL season with a new flagship programme dedicated to Sunday lunchtime kick-offs.

The show will offer a 60-minute build-up from 11am, featuring the latest breaking news from every ground, plus more behind-the-scenes content than ever before.

The Sky Sports app also makes it easier than ever to follow the action on mobile with vertical video highlights, match centres packed with scores and stats available for FREE to all fans, plus live streams for Sky Sports customers.

Free-to-watch match highlights from EVERY WSL game will continue to be served up on the Sky Sports website and App.

Beyond that, Sky Sports will serve women's football fans even better on social with a new dedicated WSL YouTube channel.

It's the only place to find live streams of selected games, match highlights, exclusive interviews and content showcasing the biggest personalities from across the league as never seen before.