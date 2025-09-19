Mikel Arteta: Arsenal boss refuses to rule out Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard returns for Manchester City clash

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has refused to rule out returns for Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard for their clash against Manchester City.

Saka has missed Arsenal's last two matches after being withdrawn during the Gunners' victory over Leeds.

Martin Odegaard, who missed Arsenal's 2-0 win over Athletic Club in midweek, has been subbed off before half-time in all of Arsenal's last three league matches with a persistent shoulder problem.

Meanwhile, Ben White, whose only appearance of the season came at Old Trafford during Arsenal's first game of the season, could also feature.

Asked about the trio during his press conference on Friday, Arteta said: "If there is a chance [they will play], it will be after tomorrow's session, because we haven't done anything yet, so we'll have more information tomorrow."

"Everything has been modified so far for him, and there are still a few things to clear up. Tomorrow, we'll have more information on whether they are part of the squad or not."

William Saliba was an unused substitute in Bilbao, but Arteta revealed he's pushing to be involved on Sunday.

"Let's see," Arteta said. Obviously, he's been carrying a head injury, and he didn't really want to be available for the last match. He's really pushing it, so we will decide tomorrow what's the best start."

In an added injury boost, both Viktor Gyokeres and Mikel Merino, who picked up head injuries in midweek, will be "fine" to play, according to Arteta.

Arsenal host Man City on Sunday, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports.

