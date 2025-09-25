William Saliba: Mikel Arteta held talks with Arsenal defender over Real Madrid 'noise' as Frenchman commits to club

Mikel Arteta sat down with William Saliba about the "noise" linking the Arsenal defender to Real Madrid - but the Frenchman responded by saying he wanted to stay with the club.

Sky Sports News reported on Thursday that Saliba has agreed terms over a new five-year deal until 2030.

Saliba has established himself as one of Europe's best centre-backs during his time at the club and when noise emerged earlier this year about a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, Arteta sat down to discuss the defender's future.

"I was quite direct with him," said Arteta. "When you hear that noise, you can understand people's expectations. People have feelings, they have been educated in their families, maybe dreaming about something one day. That's a really natural thing to have.

"I sat down with William and asked him that question. He said: 'No I want to stay here and play for you, I'm very happy as always.' That's great to hear."

Image: Saliba was strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid

Asked if the conversation was specifically about Real Madrid, Arteta said: "In general. I don't want to be specific. But it was obvious with the amount of the noise around certain clubs.

"We don't have to name many teams, but there are not that many who can come and get Willy out from Arsenal and him being happy to discuss it. He was so transparent and honest."

The 24-year-old had entered the final two years of his previous contract but is set to commit his long-term future to the Gunners.

While a deal hasn't been completed yet, Saliba is set to join fellow defender Gabriel Magalhaes plus academy products Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly in committing to new Arsenal contracts in 2025.

"Hopefully everyone in the world will be saying it soon, including Arsenal," said Arteta about when Saliba's new contract will be announced. "That's what I'm hoping. Let's leave the club to announce it when it's all done.

"He's been instrumental with everything we've done in the last few years. It's great to see a lot of players willing and driving to come to the club. They feel happy, they feel valued and they see it's the best opportunity for them to fulfill their careers and the ambitions of the club.

"It's very impressive what he's done at his age, because sometimes we tend to forget that. His consistency, the way he's progressed, the way he's matured as well year after year. He's built a partnership with Gabi and the backline and the 'keeper that have given the best defensive record in the last three years."

Saliba has been contracted to Arsenal since the summer of 2019 but had to wait three years until his competitive debut at the start of the 2022/23 season. Since then, he has made 139 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven goals.

Saliba: My friends supported Real Madrid - but I'm proper Arsenal

Saliba admitted he was always an Arsenal fans - despite his childhood friends supporting Real Madrid and Barcelona.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports' Joe Thomlinson this week, Saliba spoke about the viral image of him in an Arsenal kit as a young boy.

"My first shirt," said Saliba about his first memory of Arsenal. "I went to the Decathlon with my mum and she bought me an Arsenal shirt. That's my first memory.

"I wore this shirt a lot. Thierry Henry's. In Paris, you have some fans of Arsenal, but in the [part of the] city I'm from - not really. They preferred Real Madrid or Barcelona, but me? I'm a proper one."

Is Saka next on contract renewal front?

Image: Arsenal's Bukayo Saka could be next to extend his Gunners contract

Arteta also discussed Bukayo Saka's future as - like Saliba's former situation - he has entered the last two years of his contract.

"I would love that!" said Arteta about Saka extending terms at Arsenal. "From everything I know, he's a player that is extremely happy and proud to have the role that he has in the football club.

"Things will develop in a natural way like they always do and everybody knows how important Bukayo is as a player for us. Hopefully we can do it."

Analysis: Arsenal locking down successful defence

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz:

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta had three huge contracts to negotiate upon arriving in north London earlier this year: Gabriel, Saliba and Bukayo Saka's contracts were all due to expire in 2027.

Now it's a case of two down, one to go.

Saliba has joined Gabriel in committing to a new deal which means Arsenal are safeguarding their biggest asset: their defence.

Image: Saliba has formed a formidable partnership with Gabriel

There was always a risk regarding Saliba's old contract situation - especially with whispers of Real Madrid's interest. But that defensive security is something Arsenal have over Liverpool, who face an uncertain future with Ibrahima Konate.

That Saliba-Gabriel centre-back pairing has been a huge part of Arsenal's success. Since it began in August 2022, Arteta's side have become regular title contenders.

That looks set to continue this season. Arsenal's backline have kept clean sheets in five out of their seven games this season - only Liverpool and Manchester City have managed to breach the backline. Erling Haaland's opener at the Emirates on Sunday is the only goal the Gunners have conceded from open play all term.

When one of them is missing, Arsenal look a different team defensively. That is definitely the case in terms of Arsenal's Premier League record without Saliba, with the Gunners conceding goals at twice the rate when he is absent.

Since his debut, no Premier League defender has won more balls in the middle third of the pitch or kept more clean sheets than that Frenchman, while he also ranks second for ball recoveries.

The good thing for Arsenal this season is they seem to have found a perfect back-up for him in Cristhian Mosquera. Saliba's minutes can be managed this term. We may be about to see the best of him.