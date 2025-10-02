Mikel Arteta: Arsenal boss says Gunners' squad depth can boost their bid to win Champions League

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal's strength in depth makes them better equipped to go even further in this season's Champions League.

The Gunners reached the semi-finals last term before bowing out to eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain.

Arteta was able to rotate his squad for Tuesday's 2-0 league phase win over Olympiakos with a stacked bench including Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka.

And it was England winger Saka who settled some frayed nerves when he climbed off the bench to score their second goal.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

When asked if he is given reassurance from the strength of his bench, Arteta said: "With all respect, last season we were looking (at the bench) and we had five academy players there, that probably never played professional football in the Champions League, so it makes a difference," said Arteta.

"We decided to change six players because I want everybody to really be involved and feel part of it, and it was great.

"We had the feeling as well that physically we were dropping because we played a really intense match in Newcastle a few days ago.

We've used everything that happened to us in a good way. We feel a lot stronger as a group. We got a few new players in, who brought a lot of quality and enthusiasm and energy into the team. You can see it every day in training how hungry we are and how much we want it. Hopefully this is going to be our year.

"The ones that came in again, they lifted the level, and they helped us to win the game, and that's great.

He added: "They know that they have a chance to play, to maybe make six changes and I want everybody to be a big part of that.

"The players came in as well to help the team when we were still lacking a bit of rhythm and needed to re-energise. Declan comes in, Ebz, Bukayo, [Cristhian] Mosquera, Jurrien [Timber] - anybody that comes in and brings another dimension to the team."

Henry: Arsenal's squad depth gives them big chance of silverware Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry on CBS:



"Arsenal have a lot of big chances to win things this year because the bench can change the game. Every time someone comes off the bench. they change the game for you.



"To win and go far and deep in every competition you need to have depth in your squad.



"You need to have guys who come on who don't think about being on the bench and cry about it.



"The group winning is the most important thing."

'Winning in the Champions League is complicated'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dharmesh Sheth is joined by Sam Blitz to react to Arsenal’s 2-0 win against Olympiacos in the Champions League and they feel the Gunners are in a better position than title rivals Liverpool heading into a big weekend in the Premier League

Gabriel Martinelli tapped Arsenal into a 12th-minute lead but they needed a David Raya wonder-save to deny ex-Wolves man Daniel Podence an equaliser.

And the tension was palpable around the Emirates until Saka plundered the second two minutes into stoppage time.

"I'm very happy, winning in the Champions League is always very complicated," added Arteta. "We started really well, got the goal, a lot of threats and two or three big chances, but when you don't put them away in this competition you have to be careful.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mikel Arteta hails his Arsenal side after 2-0 Olympiakos win, highlighting their defensive record saying '11 clean sheets in 14 is remarkable!'

"We had to make an incredible save to deny them a goal, which you need in this competition as well.

"After that we had moments of overall dominance but we got a little bit deeper and every time they put balls in the box it was dangerous.

"We missed two big chances but found a way with Bukayo and breathed a little bit."

'Everyone can see our quality and depth' Arsenal's Martin Odegaard to TNT Sports on having competition from Eberechi Eze's arrival:



"Everyone can see the quality and the depth in the squad now. We have so much quality and so many players who can play.



"Whenever you're on the pitch you want to prove you deserve it and keep your spot. That is good for us, that competitiveness, and the competition in the squad."

'Phenomenal Odegaard getting back to his best'

Meanwhile, Arteta hailed "phenomenal" Odegaard saying his captain is starting to rediscover his top form.

The Arsenal skipper was influential in his side's comeback win at Newcastle at the weekend before taking centre stage with an assist in the win against Olympiacos.

"Yeah, he was phenomenal," Arteta said. "I think he influenced the game in a manner that is very important for us because he continued to play forward, carrying the ball, putting people through on goal, and generated some big chances for his teammates. He should have scored a goal as well in the big open chance that he had. So very good to have him back at this level.

"He's got all the licence in the world to go forward, Martin, and to play with that freedom, and to play with that level of threat especially, not only with the passes, but the way he was taking the ball, carrying the ball, making runs and arriving in really dangerous areas," said Arteta. "I think he put three people through today to score a goal. He should have scored a goal as well.

"So, great to have him back. He played some very good minutes in Newcastle to help us to win the game, and I think today he was phenomenal."

I think that creativity part is his nature. It doesn't bring any pressure to him because it's his best ability to generate things that not a lot of players can do. He has total freedom from my side to do and to explore and to take risks and to feel the movement and where he needs to generate those spaces. I think he's certainly done that in the last two games.

Analysis: Odegaard makes his point

Sky Sports' Nick Wright at the Emirates Stadium:

The inclusion of Martin Odegaard was one of six changes by Mikel Arteta following his eye-catching impact from the bench against Newcastle. The club captain, fit again following his shoulder injury, delivered a display described by his manager as "phenomenal".

His willingness to take responsibility on the ball shone through at St James' Park and it was the same at the Emirates Stadium. Odegaard had more touches, made more passes, and created more chances than any other player on the pitch.

Odegaard has come under pressure for his place from Eberechi Eze this season. The former Crystal Palace midfielder has made an impressive start at his new club. But Odegaard looks determined to remind everyone he has plenty to offer too.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Carragher breaks down Martin Odegaard's impact off the bench during Arsenal's late victory against Newcastle

His best work came in the form of a succession of superb passes to send Arsenal players in behind the Olympiakos defence, the best of which came from deep in his own half, curled behind Panagiotis Retsos to release the onrushing Gyokeres in the first period.

Odegaard claimed an assist with the pass to set up Saka's second goal and he had a big hand in the opener too, threading another ball through to Gyokeres, whose powerful run and shot off the post left Martinelli with the easy task of applying a close-range finish.

After a difficult campaign last term, he is showing signs of getting back to his best, one of many Arsenal players seemingly benefitting from the added competition for places in the squad.