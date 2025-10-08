Arsenal's Emirates Stadium: Gunners in ongoing discussions over improvement plans - including an expansion

Arsenal are in ongoing discussions about how they can improve the Emirates Stadium - including a potential expansion.

The Telegraph reported on Tuesday that the club are making "detailed plans" that could include increasing the capacity to 70,000 with a potential stay at Wembley while the work is carried out.

Talk of a decision on any redevelopment is premature, Sky Sports News understands, and Islington Council insists no formal discussions are taking place.

But, for over a year, the club have been exploring how to increase their attendances beyond the current maximum of 60,700 as part of a general desire to constantly improve facilities, including the training ground.

An Islington Council spokesperson told Sky Sports News: "At this time, we are not engaged in any formal discussions with Arsenal regarding potential redevelopment plans for the Emirates Stadium.

"Until we have a full understanding of any proposal, we are not able to comment further."

Image: Arsenal have been at the Emirates Stadium since 2006

Arsenal's arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur have the biggest club stadium in London with a capacity of 62,850 and West Ham's home at the London Stadium is also bigger than the Emirates.

The internal discussions come amid Arsenal's recent boardroom shake-up which has led to several new voices at the club.

One of them is Otto Maly, who used to work for Stan Kroenke as the Kroenke Group's director of special projects.

His addition at Arsenal is particularly interesting given he was integral in the construction of the 100,000-seater SoFi Stadium, belonging to the LA Rams, another Kroenke-owned club.

Dave Steiner is another new Arsenal board member with experience in real-estate investment.

It was not even 20 years ago that Emirates Stadium and Wembley Stadium were best in class for stadium design in the UK and around the world.

While both are still considered excellent venues for hosting top-class football and events, there is no hiding the advancements in stadium design in such a short space of time, with the opening of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2019, and other new stadiums around the world.

But are brand new stadiums the future?

As part of Sky Sports' Future of Football series, with the help of the architects designing and the clubs building the stadiums, we took a look at some of the key developments in stadium design and what could be around the corner in stadiums of the future.

