Bukayo Saka new contract: Arsenal winger agrees new long-term deal at Emirates Stadium

Bukayo Saka has agreed to a new long-term contract at Arsenal.

Saka, whose previous deal was due to expire in June 2027, is finalising a new and improved contract which will take him up to 2031.

Sky Sports News understands clubs across the Premier League and Europe were monitoring his situation at Arsenal but the player's preference has always been to remain at the Emirates Stadium

The England international has become a key player for his boyhood club under Mikel Arteta, playing more minutes than any other Arsenal player since the manager's appointment in 2020.

In total, he has made 290 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 77 goals, including seven in 27 games in all competitions this season.

Arsenal have tied several players down to new contracts in recent months, with William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly also committing their futures to the club.

More to follow…

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports, you can follow @SkySportsNews on X to get the latest updates and you can also now follow Sky Sports' WhatsApp channel.