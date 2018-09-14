Lucas Digne: Why I left Barcelona to join Everton in transfer window

Lucas Digne says he was convinced to swap Barcelona for Everton because of the "project" planned under new head coach Marco Silva.

Digne has spent the past five seasons with Paris St-Germain, Roma and Barca, but made the decision to move to Goodison Park this summer.

Asked by Sky Sports why he made the switch, he said: "The project and the coach. When I spoke with the coach he told me good things and I had a good feeling. The new project was very good and we will see what happens in the future.

"The coach has a very good mentality for the game, he wants to play with the ball and wants to play offensive football. I like to play like this way.

Lucas Digne spent two seasons with Barcelona

"The coach is new and you have a lot of new players. We have a good mix because we have experienced players who have played here for a few years and we can learn together and get the club higher up the table."

Everton are unbeaten in the Premier League this season under Silva but have only won one of four matches.

"I think we deserve more," said Digne. "Some games we deserved to win, but football is like this and we are unbeaten, which is positive. We need to win the next game to continue what we have started."

Everton are next in action on Super Sunday when they host West Ham, live on Sky Sports.

Everton vs West Ham Live on

Digne started last time out in the 1-1 draw against Huddersfield and registered an assist when he set up Dominic Calvert-Lewin to score.

He added: "It's important for the full-back to be decisive in attack but it's not the most important thing. You need to be a good defender before you attack and I am very happy to help the team.

"The most important thing is the team winning and when we win it's perfect. I prefer to win and not get an assist than get an assist and we draw."

Watch Everton v West Ham live on Sky Sports from 3pm on Sunday