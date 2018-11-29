Seamus Coleman says Everton's record at Liverpool must improve

Seamus Coleman says he wants to give fans "a taste" of victory at Anfield after 19 winless years - but admits a trophy would be more important than any triumph against their oldest rivals.

Everton's record at Liverpool's home ground is so miserable that they are still yet to win there in the 21st century in the Premier League, something the 30-year-old admits is not good enough.

But after a year of turmoil last season and some hit-and-miss signings, the additions of Andre Gomes and Richarlison in particular this summer, as well as manager Marco Silva's arrival, has changed the atmosphere around Goodison Park, and a surprise result on Sunday could lift the Toffees within three points of the top four.

They return to Anfield as part of a bumper Derby Day on Sky Sports Premier League this weekend

0:29 Everton's Jordan Pickford says the dressing room want to give fans something to smile about against Liverpool. Everton's Jordan Pickford says the dressing room want to give fans something to smile about against Liverpool.

Coleman told Sky Sports: "It [our last win] was a long time ago and we need to look forward and we need to give the new players a bit of a taste of what it's like to win one of these games, and the fans as well.

"It's easy to come in here and say all the right things in an interview, I'm sure we have done over the last five or 10 years and not turned up on the day.

"We need to turn up on Sunday and do our talking on the pitch. This is a massive game for our city and we've been on the receiving end too many times, and there'll be a few tackles going in this weekend but we're looking forward to playing our game.

"The manager sets up to try to win the game, no matter who we've played this season, and that'll be no different I'm sure on Sunday."

Coleman missed the last two derbies at Anfield after breaking his leg on international duty with Ireland in March 2017

Everton have not been shy in spending money under Farhad Moshiri, especially in the last two summers, where their outlay has eclipsed £180m.

And Coleman, captain in the absence of Phil Jagielka and Leighton Baines, now expects the club to challenge for trophies to match their new-found spending power.

He said: "It feels like [a club that's going places], being around the training ground with the improvements being made every day to the facilities, the owner and money we're spending - which in my time at Everton hasn't been the case.

"It's about getting it right, bringing in the right players and I think we did that in this window. The next thing for the club is winning a trophy, that's what you want as a player.

"It's great to finish as high up the league as you possibly can, but for a club like Everton to win an FA Cup would be amazing. It would mean a lot to the fans, and a lot to me."