Marco Silva feels Merseyside derby defeat was harsh on Everton

Marco Silva felt defeat was harsh on Everton after a spirited display in the Merseyside derby.

The Toffees were seconds away from securing a point at Anfield until Divock Origi pounced on a Jordan Pickford error to head home the winner in the 96th minute.

"First they [the players] didn't deserve to lose," Silva told Sky Sports.

"I am proud of them because the main thing in football is always the result but we started the game all together we finished the game all together.

"I am sure our fans felt the same. My players worked really and they showed on the pitch we worked really hard."

Until Origi's late strike, an encouraging performance had Everton dreaming of a first win at the home of their local rivals since 1999.

Despite the defeat, the manner in which Everton came so close to shutting out one of the league's most potent attacking forces, while creating so many chances of their own, will have be fill the Toffees with confidence for the future.

"I promised before the match to challenge them," Silva added. "It was high intensity on the pitch, they started better than us but we balanced it on the field.

"In the second half we started to control the match on the field and we didn't deserve this result, it should have been a draw.

"It was a lucky day for Liverpool because they didn't deserve to win."

Origi's winner sparked scenes of jubilation at Anfield, both in the stands and on the touchline, with Jurgen Klopp racing onto the field at full-time.

Silva was keen to dismiss suggesttions that his counterpart had disrespected him with his wild celebrations, adding: "I didn't see Klopp run on the pitch.

"If he did run on the pitch in the moment, I wouldn't see it as disrespectful."