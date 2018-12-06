Marco Silva dismisses Jose Mourinho's claim Man Utd will finish above Everton

1:11 Marco Silva isn't paying much attention to Jose Mourinho's prediction Marco Silva isn't paying much attention to Jose Mourinho's prediction

Marco Silva dismissed Jose Mourinho's claim that Manchester United will finish above Everton in the Premier League this season.

Everton are level on points with United but sit two places above them in sixth thanks to their superior goal difference.

However, Mourinho believes normal order will be restored by May, saying: "I don't think Everton is going to be in front of Manchester United by the end of the season".

Everton boss Silva responded by saying: "This is a Jose prediction, nothing more.

"His obligation is the top six, he knows. Let's see at the end of the season if his prediction is right or not."

Silva was frustrated by Everton's draw with Newcastle on Wednesday, where they mustered 19 shots on goal but only found the net once.

The Toffees have scored two goals in their last four league games but their manager played down the need to bring in a striker in January.

"How many clubs are trying to find a striker who can score more than 20 goals?" said Silva.

"It is the question for all the managers in the Premier League. I'm happy with the players we have.

"Of course we are doing our homework but my job is work with the players we have."

Meanwhile, Silva is looking forward to facing his former employers Watford on Monday, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

It will be the first time Silva goes up against the Hornets since they sacked him in January.

Asked how he felt about facing his old club, Silva said: "It is not the first time in my life and for sure it will not be the last.

"I look forward to the match, a tough match for sure, and it will be good to see some of the players who worked with me, some good friends as well I have in the club."

When Watford axed Silva following a run of one win in 11 games, they said Everton's approach for him earlier in the season was the "catalyst" for their decision.

Silva, who subsequently took charge at Everton in May, was asked what kind of reaction he expected from Watford fans given how things ended for him at the club, and if he has any regrets about that.

He replied: "It is not important to talk about these types of situations.

"What I expect about the atmosphere in the stadium is the same as I saw against Newcastle - this is the most important thing for me."