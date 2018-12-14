Everton's Tom Davies won't be loaned out, says Marco Silva

Tom Davies will be staying at Everton during the January transfer window and beyond

Marco Silva says it would be 'impossible' for Everton to loan out young midfielder Tom Davies in January.

Davies has been sidelined from recent Everton games, since Andre Gomes established himself in midfield, but could feature on Saturday against Manchester City, live on Sky Sports, because of doubts over Idrissa Gueye.

But Silva insists Davies has a role to play in the longer term and, when asked if he might be loaned out, said: "No way. Impossible. No way.

"Tom is part of our squad. He is an important player for me and an important player for us as a club. He is the present and the future of our club.

"I know Tom is not playing the last few games but that is not his fault. It is because the players in that position are playing very well.

"When I changed to start with Andre for the first time against Crystal Palace, Tom's performances were improving.

"He did very well in the game before at Leicester but I took the decision to change not because of Tom's performance but because of how I expected Crystal Palace to play, and they did play that way.

"Tom is working hard and is ready to play if that is what I decide."