Marco Silva demands Everton 'character' after Premier League slump

Marco Silva called on Everton to show "character and personality" as they aim to address their recent slump in the Premier League.

Everton were thrashed 6-2 by a rampant Tottenham at Goodison Park on Sunday, stretching their run of league matches without a victory to five.

Silva, whose side have dropped to 11th having been sixth last month, face Burnley at Turf Moor on Boxing Day and he is well aware his squad have to react quickly if they are to move back up the table of the festive period.

Everton fell to a heavy home defeat against Tottenham on Sunday

"Of course it is not what we want. It is a bad run - I don't have doubts in saying that," Silva said.

"When we had a good run before, in seven games we just lost against Manchester United and achieved very good points.

"Now is a bad run - it is clear for me. We have to face it with work, with quality, character and personality as well to change the results for us.

"It will be a tough match next up. It is always a tough match for all [clubs] to play against Burnley. We have to be really strong, as a team work together, to achieve a good result."

Defeat against Tottenham - the first time they have conceded six goals at home since August 2014 - means Everton have managed to pick up just one point from their meetings against the top six this season.

Silva pointed to home draws against Newcastle and Watford as proof there is plenty of progress needed if they are to challenge for a return among the domestic elite.

"We have to be strong against all [the clubs]. If you want to achieve something, and we want as a club to compete at a high level [the top six], we have to compete against all [opposition]," he added.

"Our bad run of results isn't just against the top six. We had some games at home when we had the chance to pick up more points.

"Each game will be tough and we need to be strong, to work hard to achieve the points and our goals during the season. We didn't achieve that in our last games.

"The next game will be a good opportunity for us to do something different for ourselves and our fans as well."

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was at fault for Tottenham's opener at the weekend but Silva refused to apportion the blame on him, instead urging his players to show greater in-game resolve.

Jordan Pickford had a day to forget against Tottenham

"I don't want to individualise just with Jordan," Silva said.

"I know and I understand it was a key moment in the match, our team was really good, competing, but just because one of our players made a mistake everything cannot change in the match.

"Because you have to show personality, character in the match as well. I am not saying we did not show that but as a team we didn't do enough to keep fighting for a different result.

"What we will do with Jordan, we will do with the others to change the situation as a team and not just with one or two players."