Everton 2-6 Tottenham: Title-chasing Spurs hit Toffees for six

Tottenham underlined their credentials as title contenders with a pulsating 6-2 victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Renault Super Sunday.

Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane both scored twice in a devastating display of finishing from Mauricio Pochettino's side, which was capped by a stunning 20-yard volley from Christian Eriksen.

Dele Alli was also on the scoresheet as Spurs consolidated third spot by moving five points clear of Chelsea, and closed the gap to leaders Liverpool and Manchester City to six and two points respectively.

Theo Walcott had given Everton the lead on 21 minutes while Gylfi Sigurdsson momentarily threatened to spark a comeback when his second-half strike made it 4-2, but the Toffees, who remain in 11th place, conceded six in the league at home for the first time since August 2014.

Player ratings Everton: Pickford (4), Coleman (5), Keane (5), Zouma (4), Digne (5), Gomes (5), Davies (5), Walcott (6), Sigurdsson (6), Calvert-Lewin (5), Richarlison (5).



Subs: Schneiderlin (5), Bernard (5), Tosun (n/a).



Tottenham: Lloris (6), Trippier (7), Alderweireld (7), Sanchez (7), Davies (7), Sissoko (7), Winks (7), Eriksen (8), Alli (7), Son (9), Kane (8).



Subs: Lamela (6), Skipp (5), Moura (n/a).



Man of the Match: Heung-Min Son

Spurs edged the opening exchanges but fell behind against the run of play as Sigurdsson capitalised on some hesitant defending and played the ball forward to Dominic Calvert-Lewin, whose ball into the near post was dispatched by Walcott from 10 yards.

Everton were harshly denied a quick-fire second as Calvert-Lewin's brilliant header into the far corner was chalked off after he was adjudged to have pushed Davinson Sanchez.

Heung-Min Son put Tottenham 5-2 up with his second goal of the game

Things took a turn for the worse shortly after as Everton gift wrapped Spurs their equaliser. Jordan Pickford unnecessarily raced off his line to clear a ball that Kurt Zouma was dealing with, the pair collided and Son fired into the unguarded net from a tight angle.

One became two for Spurs on 35 minutes when Alli reacted quickest to convert a rebound after Pickford failed to parry a Son shot away from danger, and it was not long until Kane got in on act, stroking Tottenham's third into the net after a Kieran Trippier free-kick came back off the post.

Team news Everton made two changes from their defeat to Manchester City as Theo Walcott and Tom Davies replaced Yerry Mina and Bernard. Mauricio Pochettino made four changes as Davinson Sanchez, Harry Winks, Christian Eriksen and Heung-min Son were recalled.

A sumptuous volley from Eriksen just three minutes into the second half took Spurs' tally to four. Sigurdsson pulled one back for the Toffees with a well-taken effort on 51 minutes, but Spurs quickly extinguished any hopes of an Everton revival.

Substitute Erik Lamela threaded Son, who was borderline offside, through on goal, and the South Korean slotted his second past Pickford.

Kane scored twice against Everton for the fourth consecutive game

Having got his second, Son turned provider on 74 minutes as he crossed from the left for Kane to convert his second and confirm a miserable afternoon for Everton.

Opta stats

Tottenham have won nine of their 11 Premier League away games this season - only in three completed seasons in the competition have they won more (10 in 2012-13, 2013-14 and 2017-18).

2018-19 is the first top-flight season to see at least three clubs amass 40+ points by Christmas (Liverpool 48, Man City 44, Spurs 42) since the 1985-86 campaign.

This was the third time Everton conceded six goals in a Premier League home game, with all of those coming against London clubs (1-6 vs Arsenal in August 2009, 3-6 vs Chelsea in August 2014).

This was the fourth time Tottenham have scored 6+ goals in a Premier League away game, with three of those coming in the last three seasons, and twice against a side managed by Marco Silva.

Under Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham have won more games (18) and more points (70) from losing positions than any other side in the Premier League.

No player has made more errors leading to a goal in the Premier League this season than Everton's Jordan Pickford (3).

Tottenham have never lost in the 36 Premier League games in which Dele Alli has scored for them (W30 D6 L0).

The managers

Marco Silva: "We feel really bad, as we should. We wanted to achieve something different and tried to give our fans different feelings. "We started well and the second goal (disallowed goal) is a key moment in the game. But we kept making mistakes and you can't do that against a team like Tottenham."

Mauricio Pochettino: "I'm so pleased, so happy. We came from a really tough game on Wednesday against Arsenal and today the team was so fresh with plenty of energy. We played very good football. It was fantastic. When you play that way you must be very proud."

Man of the Match - Heung-Min Son

You will have to go a long way to find a performance from Son that bettered his display at Goodison Park. Spurs' other star performers had their moments but Son even had a hand in those, as well as his moments of brilliance. The South Korean's two goals and an assist saw him reach the milestone of 50 Premier League goal involvements for Tottenham.

What's next?

Everton travel to Burnley and Spurs host Bournemouth in the Premier League on Boxing Day at 3pm.