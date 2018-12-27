Yerry Mina scores Everton's 7000th top-flight goal

Yerry Mina has secured a milestone for Everton

Yerry Mina's first goal for Everton on Boxing Day was their 7000th in the top flight, making them the first English club to reach the milestone.

Mina opened the scoring at Burnley in the 5-1 win, the club's biggest away from home in the league since September 1985.

Mina says the win will give Everton confidence after they were "hurt" by their defeat to Tottenham, and says he was pleased with his first goal.

"I am so proud to score such a significant goal for the football club," said Mina.

"For me, personally, it was a special goal but it is also a celebration of all the famous names who have scored for this great team.

2:40 Highlights from Everton's 5-1 win at Burnley in the Premier League Highlights from Everton's 5-1 win at Burnley in the Premier League

"To be the first club to reach 7000 goals demonstrates what I knew when I arrived here - that it is an important club with a big history."

"I am really happy with my goal, it came at a really good time. But I was even happier that it helped contribute to an important win.

"It is that type of football that Marco Silva wants from us so it was fantastic to start the way we did.

Mina heads Everton into a third-minute lead against Burnley - the club's 7000th top flight goal

"The team was hurt by the Tottenham result but this was a new game, we prepared for the match well and that showed in the performance."

"The win will give us confidence and, though there are no easy games in this league, we will be looking forward to Brighton."

Everton will set another record when they travel to the south coast on Saturday - they'll become the first team to play 4,500 games in the top division. That's 334 more than Liverpool and Arsenal who have both played 4,115.