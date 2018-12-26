Burnley 1-5 Everton: Lucas Digne scores twice as Toffees heap more pressure on Sean Dyche

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

Lucas Digne scored twice as Everton secured their first win in six Premier League games by thumping Burnley 5-1 at Turf Moor.

Marco Silva's side responded emphatically to their 6-2 defeat to Tottenham on Sunday, with Yerry Mina's header giving them the perfect start (3), before Digne stretched their lead with a fine free-kick (13).

Gylfi Sigurdsson made it 3-0 from the spot inside 22 minutes, after Ben Mee was adjudged to have handled inside the box, before Ben Gibson pulled a goal back for the hosts from close range eight minutes before half-time.

But Everton quelled the fightback and re-established their three-goal cushion when the impressive Digne fired past Joe Hart from 25 yards - and there was still time for substitute Richarlison to add a fifth in stoppage time (90+3).

The results moves the Toffees back up to eighth in the table, while Burnley remain 18th, three points adrift of safety.

More to follow...

What's next?

Burnley host West Ham at Turf Moor on Sunday at 2.15pm, while Everton travel to face Brighton a day earlier (kick-off 3pm) at the Amex Stadium.