Everton will assess extent of Yerry Mina’s hamstring injury on Wednesday

Everton’s medical team will assess the extent of Yerry Mina’s hamstring injury when he reports back to Finch Farm on Wednesday.

Mina was substituted after 43 minutes of Colombia's 2-1 friendly defeat to South Korea in Seoul on Tuesday and is now a doubt for the weekend trip to West Ham in the Premier League.

It is expected that a scan will reveal whether the problem is serious or not.

The 24-year-old has managed just 14 appearances in all competitions for Everton this season after joining from Barcelona on a five-year deal last summer.

Mina's Everton debut was delayed until November 3 after he arrived from Barcelona with a foot injury, and his recovery was then delayed by a knock in training.

Earlier this month, Toffees manager Marco Silva warned the defender that he needs to become more consistent in training if he hopes to establish himself as a first-team regular.