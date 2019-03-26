Everton will assess extent of Yerry Mina’s hamstring injury on Wednesday
Last Updated: 26/03/19 10:10pm
Everton’s medical team will assess the extent of Yerry Mina’s hamstring injury when he reports back to Finch Farm on Wednesday.
Mina was substituted after 43 minutes of Colombia's 2-1 friendly defeat to South Korea in Seoul on Tuesday and is now a doubt for the weekend trip to West Ham in the Premier League.
It is expected that a scan will reveal whether the problem is serious or not.
The 24-year-old has managed just 14 appearances in all competitions for Everton this season after joining from Barcelona on a five-year deal last summer.
Mina's Everton debut was delayed until November 3 after he arrived from Barcelona with a foot injury, and his recovery was then delayed by a knock in training.
Earlier this month, Toffees manager Marco Silva warned the defender that he needs to become more consistent in training if he hopes to establish himself as a first-team regular.