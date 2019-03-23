Everton's Richarlison praises Marco Silva despite disappointing season

Richarlison believes he is "developing more and more" under Marco Silva

Everton striker Richarlison has backed his manager Marco Silva, despite an underwhelming first season in charge at Goodison Park.

The Toffees sit in 11th in the league and could go another season without European qualification or a trophy despite spending about £90million in the summer.

But the Brazillian striker, who also played under Silva at Watford, says the Portuguese boss has helped his development since his move to Merseyside in July 2018.

Everton have spent just under £100 million this season but sit in the bottom-half of the Premier League

"Marco Silva is always talking to me in training, he is always giving me guidance on positioning in the area," Richarlison told evertonfc.com.

"His coaching is essential for me. He is training me with an eye to being in the right place at the right time when balls come into the box, so I am able to score more goals.

"I feel I have been developing more and more.

"I want to show I can play at my best for a whole Premier League season. I feel really good at Everton. My teammates are helping me with my confidence on the field and that is vital."

Richarlison's goal in Everton's 2-0 win against Chelsea took his tally to 12 for the season

Sky Sports News understands that Everton are set to turn down offers from a number of Europe's top clubs for Richarlison in the summer.

The 22-year old has 12 goals in the league this season but he has said that, along with his eye for a goal, his defensive work is one of the reasons why he's so sought after.

"I think that is one of the things which first attracted attention in me from Watford - and then Everton," Richarlison added.

"In addition to the key thing - scoring goals - I go back and defend.

"It is something I have done since I was a kid. When I played at school, I always worked hard and defended.

"In football today, you cannot focus only on attacking, you have to work for your teammates."