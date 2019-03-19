Everton News

FA investigating alleged Ross Barkley coin throwing incident during Everton vs Chelsea

Last Updated: 19/03/19 5:28pm

Ross Barkley returned to Goodison Park for the first time on Sunday since leaving Everton for Chelsea
The FA are investigating allegations a coin was thrown at Chelsea's Ross Barkley during Sunday's game with former club Everton.

Sky Sports News understands the FA were made aware of the incident and have written to both clubs for their observations.

An Everton statement read: "We are investigating the alleged incident and reviewing footage.
"If anyone is found responsible for this or other such incidents, the club will take robust action."

Everton won the game 2-0, following second-half goals from Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson.

