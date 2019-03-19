Marco Silva fined £12,000 over Newcastle vs Everton incident

Everton boss Marco Silva confronts match officials at St James' Park

Everton manager Marco Silva has been fined £12,000 by the Football Association for confronting match officials following Everton's 3-2 defeat at Newcastle on March 9.

Silva accepted an improper conduct charge at an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing on Tuesday.

Everton had led 2-0 at half-time before Newcastle staged a remarkable second-half comeback,with Silva claiming five players had been in offside positions in the build-up to Ayoze Perez's winning goal.

2:57 Highlights from Newcastle's 3-2 win over Everton in the Premier League Highlights from Newcastle's 3-2 win over Everton in the Premier League

In his post-match interview, Silva told Sky Sports: "When they scored the third goal it was a big mistake by the assistant, nothing more to say.

"It was a clear offside. If you see the image it's not just one player or two players in offside positions, there were five Newcastle players in the same line in offside positions.

"It was a clear offside, five players in offside positions."

Everton recovered from the disappointment of losing at Newcastle by beating Chelsea 2-0 at Goodison Park on Sunday.

They face West Ham away on March 30 when the Premier League resumes after the international break.