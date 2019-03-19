More live Sky Sports Premier League fixtures announced for April

Title-chasing Manchester City's Premier League encounter with Cardiff at the Etihad will now be shown live on Sky Sports in April.

The crunch fixture for both the champions and Neil Warnock's struggling team had originally been scheduled to take place on Saturday April 6, but has now been moved forward to Wednesday, April 3 (7.45pm).

Meanwhile, Tottenham's home match with Brighton has been switched from Sunday, April 7 to Tuesday, April 23, with that crucial encounter - which has implications at both the top and bottom of the table - kicking off at 7.45pm in front of the Sky TV cameras.

Elsewhere, following the weekend's FA Cup quarter-finals and Friday's European draws, there have also been further tweaks to the Premier League calendar in April, including these changes: