Everton to reject Richarlison offers from AC Milan and Europe's top clubs
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 21/03/19 2:49pm
Everton look set to turn down offers from a number of Europe's top clubs including AC Milan for their Brazilian striker Richarlison, Sky Sports News understands.
The Merseyside club rebuffed offers in January, which would have provided a significant profit on the £40m they paid Watford for the 22-year old in the summer.
The Italian giants have tracked the striker's progress for several years and head coach Gennaro Gattuso wants the club to bring Richarlison to Serie A in the summer, Sky Sports News understands.
Despite a difficult first season in charge, Marco Silva plans a major rebuild of his squad in the summer - with both he and major shareholder Farhad Moshiri, remaining adamant their top striker will be staying at Goodison Park.
Richarlison's opening goal in Everton's 2-0 victory against Chelsea on Sunday took the Brazilian's goal tally to 12 in the Premier League so far this season.
Tyler's stats: Richarlison nears record
He is training with the Brazil national squad preparing for their match on Saturday against Panama - and with Neymar injured, he will be hoping for a start.