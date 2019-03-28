Michael Keane says Everton is where he belongs

1:24 Michael Keane says he has always had belief in himself at Everton Michael Keane says he has always had belief in himself at Everton

Everton centre-back Michael Keane says he is starting to feel like he really belongs at Goodison Park.

The 26-year-old joined the club in July 2017 on a five-year deal and has established himself as a regular in Marco Silva's team.

His form was rewarded with a call up for England's two European Championship qualifiers this month against the Czech Republic and Montenegro.

He started both matches and scored his first international goal in the 5-1 win over Montenegro on Monday night.

Keane celebrates scoring in England's European Qualifier against Montenegro

Reflecting on nearly two years at Goodison Park which has been interrupted by injury problems, Keane told Sky Sports News he is happy with the way his career is progressing.

"It has been an up and down journey but I'm starting to feel like I really belong here now," he said.

"It's been a good season for me, I've had a lot of good games. The team struggled for two or three months, the whole team was inconsistent and I was part of that but in general I think I've been really good.

"I've been working hard, training has been good, and I feel a lot fitter than I did last year so I think that's helped me.

"I'm just feeling more confident than I have and hopefully I can show that from now until the end of the season.

"I've always had the belief in myself but when things aren't going well for you on the pitch you sort of lose a bit of confidence. But I've always had the belief that I'm good enough to play here.

The defender says he still has a lot to learn

"It's obviously a top-class club and you have to play well week in week out to prove that to the fans and to people at the club and I think I've managed to do that this season.

"But it's not something I want to rest on, I want to keep kicking on. I'm still youngish for a centre-half and I've got a lot of learning to do still.

Keane was asked whether his positive experience with England this month has reaffirmed his self-belief.

"It just fills you with confidence to know that the England manager thinks so highly of you and trusts you like that so it can only do me well," he added.

"To go away, to get two good wins, and be part of a squad like and to get such a good feeling from it brings me back here full of confidence and hopefully I can kick on now."