Manuel Pellegrini concedes Everton defeat is the worst of his West Ham reign

Manuel Pellegrini described West Ham's defeat to Everton as the worst he's presided over during his time at the club.

The Hammers were outclassed from first minute to last as first-half goals from Kurt Zouma and Bernard ended a six-game unbeaten home run for the hosts.

"[It's] not only the worst home performance but the worst performance of the year - away or at home," manager Pellegrini told his post-match press conference.

"We have lost a lot of games before but not playing the way we did today, without creating chances and conceding so many chances for Everton.

"We played very bad in both boxes. We didn't create chances in Everton's box and in ours we conceded two goals. But I think Everton also had other chances to score more.

"So, it was one of those bad days that you have as an individual performance and as a team performance where you couldn't play in the way you wanted to."

West Ham were without captain Mark Noble and talisman Felipe Anderson for Saturday's game at the London Stadium and lacked leadership and creativity against a rampant Everton side.

Hammers players were subjected to boos from the disgruntled home support, with Marko Arnautovic bearing the brunt of the jeers following his 67th-minute substitution.

"I think that the fans boo when they are not happy with the performance of the team," Pellegrini added.

"Today it was Marko - the other two changes were at half time so they couldn't do it - but I don't think we can believe that the performance of one player made us play the way we did today.

"It was not Marko who was guilty of why we lost this game. It's not a matter of one name, it's a matter of the team, to understand that we cannot have this kind of performance if we want to try to fight for a spot in Europe.

"I think we must be calm in this moment. We won the last three games at home. What I worry a little bit about is that it is not the first time that we have the chance to go into seventh position in the table.

"We knew the other results before we played. Maybe that pressure also affects the performance, but we must find a way to continue thinking and playing as a big team to try to reach as high a position in the table as we can."