Everton boss Marco Silva 'not happy' with Jordan Pickford

Everton manager Marco Silva says goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has been reminded of his duties and obligations after being caught up in a disturbance in Sunderland at the weekend.

The England No 1 appeared to be involved in a fracas in the early hours of Monday morning. Northumbria Police and Everton are investigating the incident.

"The first chat we had at the beginning of the week, I was clear with him," said Silva. "In that moment, the feedback he gave me was big to learn what had happened.

"If you ask me as a manager, and for us as a club, we are not happy with what has happened.

"Football players have duties but obligations as well. It is clear to them what the obligations of a football player are.

Silva says Pickford is in the right frame of mind to start against Arsenal on Sunday

"It is a matter for us to remind him and everything we must do we already did.

"I think it is clear in his mind about his obligations as a football player, the position he has in our club and his national team.

"When you become a football player you have to be aware of these situations and he knows.

"It is already done, happened, and it is a big one not to happen again. It is my expectation it won't happen again with Jordan for sure."

Pickford will start in goal for Sunday's visit of Arsenal, live on Sky Sports Premier League, and Silva said the disruption had not affected preparations.

"No problem. Something happened, no-one is happy with the situation. It happened on his day off, it was not a good thing," he added.

"It is something not to do as a football player but we spoke about the matter and it is finished in this moment.

"Full focus during the week is to prepare for our next match."