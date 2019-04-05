Richarlison to Liverpool transfer rumours rubbished by Everton boss Marco Silva

Marco Silva says Richarlison remains a very important player for Everton

Everton boss Marco Silva has laughed off reports linking Richarlison with a move to Merseyside rivals Liverpool.

UOL Esporte in Brazil reported that Jurgen Klopp recently met Richarlison's agent Renato Velasco at his house.

"I have to smile, there is nothing more I can do," said Silva. "For us this speculation is not important to talk about.

"It is not important to talk about this situation, only smile.

"Richarlison is our player, all of us are happy with him and he is really happy here and he has many things to keep proving at our club.

"I am 100 per cent sure he will do that in the next few seasons. He's a really important player for us.

"I was 100 per cent he could help us and fit well in our club, and because of that I asked our club to do everything we could to sign him.

"Of course I'm happy, he is happy. My job is to keep working with him to keep developing him. I don't have doubts he can keep improving his performance."

Brazil international Richarlison has scored 13 goals in 33 appearances for Everton since joining from Watford last summer.