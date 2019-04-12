Kurt Zouma 'very happy' at Everton but unsure where he will play next season

Kurt Zouma says he is “very happy” at Everton but admits he is still unsure if he will remain at Goodison Park beyond this season.

The 24-year-old centre-half has thrived since arriving on loan from Chelsea at the beginning of the season, playing in 27 of Everton's 33 Premier League games (24 starts) and scoring twice.

His progress at Chelsea was halted by a torn ACL suffered against Manchester United in February, 2016 but he believes he has rediscovered his best form under Marco Silva at Everton.

Everton vs Man Utd Live on

"I am very happy. I am enjoying my season. I am enjoying my time here. It is not finished yet. I am still enjoying it," Zouma told Sky Sports News.

"I have been playing a lot. That was my target when I signed here. The loan move has been very important.

"After the injury I wanted to play a lot of games. That is what I did the last two seasons - at Stoke and now here. I have been playing a lot. I just wanted to be back to my level. That is what I did."

Kurt Zouma (L) was named in the France squad alongside Paul Pogba (R) in March.

Zouma's good form this season has seen him recalled to the France squad and he is keen to continue that momentum.

Zouma said: "Yeah, happy with that and I hope I can keep going with the international team but everything comes from the club. If I keep working hard and doing what I am doing I will keep going there."

Zouma's future is complicated by the fact Chelsea have been banned by FIFA from signing players over the next two transfers. Chelsea are currently appealing.

If the ban is upheld, Chelsea may have to rely on loan players such as Zouma and Mason Mount, who has spent this season at Derby County, if they wish to boost their existing squad before next summer.

But Zouma has not heard from Chelsea and he insists he is only focused on helping Everton secure a seventh-place finish in the Premier League.

The Toffees are in a four-way fight alongside Leicester City, Wolves and Watford for the final qualifying place for the Europa League.

"To be fair, I have not had time to talk about because we still have seventh place to take before the end of the season so I am focused on that," Zouma said.

"Where I will be is where I know I have a chance to play. If it is here or somewhere else - I don't know where - I just want to enjoy myself and to keep playing."

Kurt Zouma believes Everton's future is bright under Marco Silva (pictured)

Whether Zouma remains at Everton or not, he believes the future is bright for the club under Silva.

"He is building something big with a very, very good team. He brought in a lot of new players last summer," Zouma said.

"We are a young team I would say and we are growing up, but you can see now everyone is understanding each other. You can see that on the pitch and we are working hard in training.

"I think he is building something very, very interesting."