Sheffield United and Fulham vie for Everton's Muhamed Besic

Muhamed Besic had a fruitful loan spell with Middlesbrough last season

Sheffield United and Fulham are competing for the signature of Everton’s Muhamed Besic, Sky Sports News understands.

The 26-year-old midfielder's preference is to stay in the Premier League if he can.

Besic joined Everton from Hungarian side Ferencvaros in 2014 and has since made 56 appearances for the club.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international spent the last season-and-a-half on loan at Sky Bet Championship side Middlesbrough, making a total of 56 appearances for the Teessiders.

Matthew Pennington made 31 appearances while on loan at Ipswich

Meanwhile, Everton centre-back Matthew Pennington has joined Hull on a season-long loan.

Pennington, who spent last season on loan at Ipswich, will link up with another Everton player, Josh Bowler, at the KCOM Stadium.

