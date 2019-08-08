Alex Iwobi: Everton sign midfielder from Arsenal

Alex Iwobi has signed a five-year deal with Everton

Everton have completed the signing of Alex Iwobi from Arsenal for £35m.

The 23-year-old midfielder has signed a five-year deal at Goodison Park after a deal was agreed between the clubs on Deadline Day, with Everton paying £28m up front, plus up to £7m in additional fees.

Everton's late move for Iwobi came as they failed in their pursuit of Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, but Toffees boss Marco Silva has insisted the Nigeria international had always been on his wishlist.

Iwobi scored 15 goals in 148 appearances for Arsenal

"Alex was one of our main targets for this window and I believe he is a fantastic signing for Everton," Silva said.

"He is a direct and skilful winger and attacking midfielder who always works very hard for his team.

"He is still young but already with a lot of top-level experience - 100 Premier League matches, more in Europe and many international games."

✅ | Another target captured!



The boss has his say on summer signing #7️⃣! #EFC pic.twitter.com/f8IKdwRGSD — Everton (@Everton) August 8, 2019

Iwobi is Everton's seventh and final signing of the summer transfer window, following the additions of goalkeeper Jonas Lössl, right-back Djibril Sidibe, midfielders Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph and Jean-Philippe Gbamin, and striker Moise Kean.

Having come through Arsenal's academy, Iwobi made his first-team debut in 2015 and went on to make 148 appearances, scoring 15 goals.

Iwobi could make his Everton debut when they begin their Premier League campaign away to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

