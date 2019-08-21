Everton News

More from Football

Dominic Calvert-Lewin says Everton No 9 shirt is not a burden

Watch Aston Villa vs Everton live on Sky Sports Premier League on Friday from 7pm; Kick-off 8pm

Last Updated: 21/08/19 6:45pm
1:26
Dominic Calvert-Lewin is more than willing to accept the weight of responsibility that comes with being Everton's new No 9

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has happily accepted the responsibility of being Everton's new No 9, something he dreamed about as a kid.

The 22-year-old, who inherited the shirt from Sandro Ramirez this summer, has started both of Everton's Premier League matches so far this season, despite the arrival of Moise Kean from Juventus.

Neither striker has yet to score - Bernard getting Everton's only league goal to date in their 1-0 win over Watford - but Calvert-Lewin says he is not feeling the pressure and has welcomed competition for the starting role.

Calvert-Lewin makes way for new signing Moise Kean during Everton's win over Watford
He told Sky Sports News: "It is a dream come true to wear the No 9 shirt. It is such a big club with a great history and it is something that you dream of as a kid.

"With such a big number comes a great responsibility so I have to accept that on my shoulders and live with what comes with it, good and bad.

"It is not a burden, it is just part and parcel of being a No 9.
Highlights from Everton's 1-0 win against Watford in the Premier League
"Being in the best league in the world you are expected to score goals. I am disappointed when that doesn't happen but that is not to say I'm not working on it and trying to improve every day.

"I have been here three years now and I've grown as a player and a person. I have worked with a lot of different people who have helped me along the way.

"I have definitely grown to be in the position that I am in now in order to try and lead the line as best as I can."

