Lucas Digne aims high with Everton at 'fortress' Goodison Park

Lucas Digne says there is nothing to stop Everton breaking the top-six stranglehold in the Premier League this season.

Since Leicester won the title in 2016, six clubs have created a mini-league at the top of the division but Everton are aiming to stop that dominance under Marco Silva.

Everton lost just one of their final eight league games last season as the Toffees finished eighth, narrowly missing out on the chance to qualify for the Europa League.

Alex Iwobi became the seventh summer arrival at Goodison Park in a £35m deadline day move from Arsenal and Digne, who joined last year from Barcelona, is aiming high.

Lucas Digne was named Everton's player of the season last term

"We have a big ambition this year. We are building something," Digne told Sky Sports News.

"We started last year with some new players and now we [also] have [more] new players coming in. They help us.

"We are building something to be better and better. I think we can do something this year."

Andre Gomes, who made his loan move permanent from Barcelona, Fabian Delph and Moise Kean were also among the new recruits and left-back Digne is excited about the squad's potential.

"Every time the team changes and it is good for competition," he said.

"They put a lot of competition inside the team. And we can do better with them."

Everton beat top-six clubs Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United at home in the latter stages of the league campaign and Digne says there is optimism they will build on the club's first season under Silva.

Digne scored four league goals last season - all from outside the box

He said: "Of course. When you look at last season, we finished well and we played well against the biggest teams.

"I think we can do something this year. If we start better than last year maybe we can finish up."

Digne was named player of the season in his debut campaign, becoming a firm fans' favourite, and the France international is relishing playing at Goodison Park.

"It is important to win at home and build a fortress at Goodison because it is our stadium," Digne said. "It is an amazing place to play."

He added: "Everybody is excited to play their first home game of the season at Goodison. It is the best place for playing football. The atmosphere is amazing."

Everton are yet to lose against Watford in any competition at home.

The 26-year-old scored four goals for Everton last season but his stoppage-time equaliser against Watford, who they face on Saturday in the club's opening home fixture, in front of the Gwladys Street End carries a special significance.

"It was the best personal moment in my career. It was my first goal at Goodison," he said.

"It was mixed [emotions] because I was disappointed with the result. But I was so happy with the goal."