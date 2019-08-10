Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton: Morgan Schneiderlin sees red in stalemate

2:58 Match highlights as Crystal Palace draw 0-0 with Everton at Selhurst Park Match highlights as Crystal Palace draw 0-0 with Everton at Selhurst Park

Morgan Schneiderlin was sent off as Crystal Palace were held to a 0-0 draw by Everton at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Saturday.

Gylfi Sigurdsson and Seamus Coleman both wasted good first-half chances for the visitors before Jordan Pickford made two smart saves to deny Jordan Ayew and Max Meyer in the second period.

Schneiderlin was dismissed for a second bookable offence (76) after catching Luka Milivojevic, but Palace were unable to make their numerical advantage count.

Wilfried Zaha received a good reception from the home supporters after coming on a substitute for Roy Hodgson's side, but despite flashes of his usual trickery, he was unable to convert a point into three for the hosts.

Player ratings Crystal Palace: Guaita (7), Ward (7), van Aanholt (6), Dann (8), Kelly (8), McArthur (6), Milivojevic (6), Meyer (6), Townsend (6), Ayew (5), Benteke (5).



Subs: Zaha (6), Wickham (n/a)



Everton: Pickford (7), Coleman (7), Digne (7), Mina (7), Keane (7), Schneiderlin (4), Gomes (6), Bernard (5), Sigurdsson (5), Richarlison (5), Calvert-Lewin (6).



Subs: Gbamin (5), Davies (6), Kean (5).



Man of the match: Scott Dann

Blunt Everton show why they wanted Zaha

Only Manchester City (13) have kept more Premier League clean sheets so far in 2019 than Everton - but it is in attacking areas where they are still falling short: Marco Silva's men only scored three goals in pre-season, underlining why Zaha was a summer target, and it was their wastefulness in front of goal that denied them from taking a first-half lead.

Morgan Schneiderlin was sent off as Everton drew 0-0 at Crystal Palace

Sigurdsson missed a glorious chance to break the deadlock inside two minutes as Lucas Digne's cross deflected into his path, but the midfielder dragged his shot wide.

Coleman was next to have a presentable opportunity after 32 minutes as Vicente Guaita was forced into a smart point-blank save to deny the full-back before Dominic Calvert-Lewin flashed a header from Bernard's cross wide as Everton continued to assert themselves.

Referee Jon Moss referred to VAR moments later to check a possible red card following a high boot from Milivojevic on Bernard, but the officials swiftly carried out the check and deemed the Serbian had not been guilty of foul play.

Scott Dann rises to see his header deflect over the bar during a cagey opening

Sheff Utd vs C Palace Live on

Palace ended the opening period the stronger of the two sides as Scott Dann saw his header deflect wide, before Andre Gomes was forced off the field with an ankle injury following a challenge from James McArthur.

Everton began the re-start in confident fashion as Patrick Van Aanholt was in the right place to clear Sigurdsson's shot off the line - but it was Palace who then took control as the loss of the influential Gomes began to be felt.

Pickford had been a virtual spectator during the first 45 minutes, but he was forced into a double save just shy of the hour mark as the England No 1 first kept out Ayew's effort before Meyer's near-post shot was tipped around the post.

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes was forced off in the first half with an ankle injury

Richarlison's snap shot on the counter veered a yard wide of the post, but Schneiderlin then departed after catching Milivojevic in front of Moss.

Despite Zaha injecting greater urgency into the Palace attack, Everton held firm in the final quarter of an hour, leaving manager Marco Silva to ponder what the transfer target might have been able to offer his side.

Man of the match: Scott Dann

When Everton were in the ascendancy during a bright opening 30 minutes, it was boyhood Liverpool fan Dann whose positioning in the absence of James Tomkins and Mamadou Sakho denied Everton from converting their dominance into a lead.

Dann was a calming influence in the Palace defence all afternoon

Moise Kean entered the fray to offer something different to Calvert-Lewin, but Dann - alongside the equally impressive Martin Kelly - protected Vicente Guaita. On this evidence, Gary Cahill may struggle to get into the side.

Hodgson: Zaha is a little bit rusty

Roy Hodgson: "As the game wore on, we got better, and if any side were going to win it in the second half, it would've been us, especially after the sending off.

"It was two well-matched organised teams, so a 0-0 was always going to be on the cards. We've had a strange pre-season with a lot of players not even in the building.

3:52 Roy Hodgson says Wilfried Zaha is a bit rusty and needs a bit of time to find form after taking three weeks off following the Africa Cup of Nations Roy Hodgson says Wilfried Zaha is a bit rusty and needs a bit of time to find form after taking three weeks off following the Africa Cup of Nations

"Zaha did well when he came on. He's a little bit rusty, there's no doubt about that after three weeks away on holiday, so he'll need a bit of time to find his true form."

Silva: New signings need time to adapt

Marco Silva: "It was a tough game - it was competitive like I expected and we produced a very good first half. We created some good chances, and during the first period, we had two or three clear chances. We controlled the game apart from a few dangerous moments. We then lost Andre (Gomes), and our team felt it.

3:02 Everton boss Marco Silva says his new signings will need time to settle into the side following their 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace Everton boss Marco Silva says his new signings will need time to settle into the side following their 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace

"Jean-Philippe (Gbamin) came on and it was clear he had some problems. He needs some adaptation like all players, and it's clear to me that young players need time to adapt. We lost some balls in zones we cannot and they created counter-attacking chances as a result."

Opta stats

Everton have drawn their opening game in six of the last seven Premier League campaigns. However, this is the first time they've began with a goalless draw since 1998-99.

Since the start of last season, Crystal Palace have failed to score in more Premier League home games than any other current Premier League side (9).

The last shot on target in this match came after 62 minutes, from Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Morgan Schneiderlin became the third Everton player to be sent off on the opening weekend of a Premier League campaign, after Li Tie in 2003-04 and Phil Jagielka in 2018-19.

What's next?

Crystal Palace travel to face Sheffield United on Sunday August 18, live on Sky Sports Premier League (KO: 2pm), while Everton host Watford at Goodison Park a day earlier (KO: 3pm).