West Ham 0-5 Man City: Raheem Sterling scores hat-trick as VAR has first Premier League impact

Raheem Sterling celebrates after scoring Manchester City's third goal of the game

Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick as Manchester City got their title defence up and running in style with a 5-0 win at West Ham, in a game where VAR made its first impact in the Premier League.

City's new No 9 Gabriel Jesus showed deadly instinct to open the scoring with a near-post touch from Kyle Walker's fine work down the right (25), and the champions were 2-0 up shortly after half-time through Sterling's tidy finish (51).

The season's first major VAR call came minutes later as Jesus' tap-in was ruled out by a marginal offside call on Sterling (53), but after another tight VAR call, Sterling grabbed his second and City's third, lobbing Lukasz Fabianski inside the box (75).

Sub Sergio Aguero then netted City's fourth from the spot (86) at the second attempt after VAR ruled for a retake for his initial missed penalty due to encroachment, before Sterling wrapped up his hat-trick in stoppage time (90+2).

Gabriel Jesus is mobbed by team-mates after giving Manchester City the lead

How City responded to Liverpool win

Just hours after Liverpool's 4-1 win over Norwich on Friday Night Football, City were at their blistering best.

It started slowly, but the champions eventually moved through the gears at London Stadium. Riyad Mahrez forced Lukasz Fabianski into a fine low save with a 20-yard effort, before hitting the side-netting from 12 yards after superbly turning onto his left foot.

Team news Sergio Aguero started the Premier League season on the bench for Manchester City, with Gabriel Jesus preferred up top. Bernardo Silva was also on the bench as Rodri made his Premier League debut. John Stones was preferred to Nicolas Otamendi, while new signing Joao Cancelo made the bench.



For West Ham, Sebastien Haller made his debut after his £40m move from Eintracht Frankfurt, while fellow new signing Pablo Fornals was on the bench.

With Aguero on the bench, Jesus took his chance well for the opener, but it all came from Walker's pace. Overlapping on the right, Walker centred for Jesus, who neatly found the net at the near post after a slight touch off Issa Diop.

A big screen at the London Stadium displays the VAR decision not to award West Ham a penalty

City got their two-goal cushion after the break as Kevin De Bruyne fed Sterling through on goal, prompting a low finish under Fabianski from inside the box.

The visitors thought they'd grabbed a third just two minutes later as Sterling squared for Jesus to simply tap home, but the VAR showed Sterling was offside from David Silva's initial pass by a matter of millimetres.

Ederson made a fine double save - first from Chicharito and then from Michail Antonio at close range - to prevent a nervy finish, and City piled on as Sterling's side-footed dink over Fabianski made it 3-0. VAR briefly intervened, looking at Mahrez's fine through ball over the defence, but Sterling was this time onside by millimetres.

Sterling gestures towards referee Mike Dean after Manchester City's third goal is disallowed by VAR

Issa Diop's clumsy foul on Mahrez in the box allowed City a chance to grab a fourth; Sterling wanted it, but sub Aguero stepped up, only to see his penalty saved by Fabianski. But after another VAR review adjudged that Declan Rice, who got to the ball to clear after the save, had encroached, it was retaken, allowing Aguero to score.

Sterling got his hat-trick in the final seconds, however, converting while one-on-one again from Mahrez's rolled through ball.

Anything Liverpool can do, City can do better, was the clear message as City showed no signs of complacency in their hunt for a third straight title.

Sergio Aguero scores from the penalty spot at the second attempt

What's next?

City now host Tottenham on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Premier League at 5.30pm, while West Ham go to Brighton at 3pm on Saturday.

Opta stats

Manchester City have won their last 15 Premier League games. It's only the second time a team has won as many consecutively in the English top-flight, with the club also holding the record (18 between August-December 2017).

West Ham have now lost their last four opening fixtures to a Premier League season, including each of the last three by an aggregate score of 0-13.

Gabriel Jesus has been directly involved in 18 goals in his last 10 starts for Manchester City in all competitions, scoring 13 and assisting a further five.

