Other matches

Sat 10th August

Premier League

  • Crystal Palace vs Everton
  • 3:00pm Saturday 10th August
  • Selhurst Park  

C Palace -

Everton -

Latest Premier League odds HOME 11/5 DRAW 23/10 AWAY 6/5 +147 MORE

Live

Crystal Palace vs Everton LIVE!

Watch highlights with the Sky Sports app at 5.15pm

©2019 Sky UK