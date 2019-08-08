How much did Premier League clubs spend on transfers in summer window?

How much did Premier League clubs spend on transfers during the summer window? We crunch the numbers...

Premier League clubs splashed around £1.4billion on 99 permanent signings during the summer transfer window - but how much did your team spend?

The total expenditure edged last summer's total by £158m - smashing the £1billion threshold for the fourth year running.

Harry Maguire was the most expensive acquisition during the window and became the world's most expensive defender in the process after Manchester United shelled out £80m for his services.

Arsenal splashed £72m on Lille forward Nicolas Pepe, with other top deals including Tanguay Ndombele (£63m to Tottenham) and Manchester City drafting Rodri (£62.5m) and Joao Cancelo (£60m).

Club Spending

Manchester United topped the spending chart with £148m after Maguire's record-breaking fee followed the signings of Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£50m from Crystal Palace) and Daniel James (£18m from Swansea).

Incredibly, newly-promoted Aston Villa almost matched United to become the next biggest spenders with a £144.5m outlay on 12 players, topped by Tyrone Mings (£26.5m), Wesley (£22m), Matt Targett (£17m) and Douglas Luiz (£15m).

Most expensive signings this summer

Arsenal bucked their spendthrift policy with a £138m spree, signing Pepe, William Saliba (£27m, loaned back to St Etienne for the season), Kieran Tierney (£25m), David Luiz (£8m), Gabriel Martinelli (£6m) and loaning Dani Ceballos.

Manchester City invested £134.8m, primarily on defensive midfielder Rodri (£62.5m) and full-back Joao Cancelo (£60m) - in addition to Zackary Steffen (£7m) and Angelino Jose Angel (£5.3m).

Everton's expenditure hit £118.5m after drafting Alex Iwobi in a late Deadline Day deal, in addition to Moise Kean (£27.5m), Jean-Phillippe Gbamin (£25m), Andre Gomes (£22m) and Fabian Delph (£9m).

Tottenham were the only other club to surpass £100m after prising Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham for £30m in the final hours of the window, having signed Ndombele and youngster Jack Clarke (£8.5m).

Despite Chelsea's transfer ban, the Blues were able to sign Mateo Kovacic on a permanent basis - having spent last season on loan at Stamford Bridge

Next up were Leicester (£91m), followed by West Ham (£78m), Newcastle, Wolves (both £65m), Brighton (£58.5m), Southampton (£50m), Bournemouth (£45.7m) and Watford (£45.5m).

At the other end of the scale, newly-promoted Norwich spent a league-low £1.1m, while Liverpool (£4.4m), Crystal Palace (£11m), Burnley (£15m), Chelsea (£40m) and Sheffield United (£43m) remained more frugal.

Selling

Overall, Premier League clubs received £806.5m from 183 outbound players on permanent deals - a giant leap from the £359m recouped last year.

Chelsea received a league-topping £213.2m, primarily from selling Eden Hazard to Real Madrid for £130m and Alvaro Morata to Atletico Madrid for £58.3m.

Eden Hazard was the most expensive transfer in the Premier League this summer, joining Real Madrid for £130m

Leicester collected the next biggest sum from Maguire's £80m move, followed by Manchester United (£74m), Everton (£60m), Manchester City (£58.1m), Arsenal (£55.5m), Crystal Palace (£50m) and Bournemouth (£36.5m).

West Ham (£33.25m), Newcastle (£31.7m).Tottenham (£29.7m), Liverpool (£28.82m), Southampton (£26m), Watford (£18.2m), Burnley (£8.5m) and Wolves (£3m) also received fees for outgoing players.

Net spend

All that spending and selling left Aston Villa top of the net expenditure chart (£144.5m), having recouped nothing from sales - followed by Arsenal (£82.5m), Manchester City (£76.7m) and Manchester United (£74m).

Premier League ins and outs

In contrast, Chelsea's transfer ban resulted in a £173.2m surplus, with Crystal Palace (£39m) and Liverpool (£24.4m) also recording net profits.

Total club transfers

In terms of total transfer deals, Everton were busiest with 34 transactions, primarily involving outbound players, offloading 17 players on permanent deals and another 10 shipped out on loans.

Aston Villa signed more players than any other team in the division this summer with 12 permanent signings, followed by Sheffield United (eight permanent deals and two loans) and Wolves (nine permanent deals and one loan).

Norwich spent the least on three permanent additions, but were the only club to make more than two loan signings, striking deals for three players on temporary contracts: Ibrahim Amadou, Ralf Fahrmann and Patrick Roberts.

Patrick Roberts joined Norwich on a season-long loan from Manchester City

